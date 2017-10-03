26 Things You Probably Never Knew About Chanel

There's no confusing those interlocking Cs; the iconic Chanel logo is one we've all seen (and craved). But before the brand became a lust-worthy label, it was just a modest millinery shop in Paris. Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel, whom we know as Coco, changed the course of fashion history when she began her business in 1909. She first rose to popularity during the turn of the century, but shoppers still go wild for the quilted bags and two-toned shoes imagined so long ago.

So how did Chanel grow to become the powerhouse it is today? We looked back on the brand's longstanding history to find out exactly what makes it so special. Because as Coco once said: "I don't do fashion, I am fashion." Read on for a mini history lesson on the brand that transformed women's fashion forever.