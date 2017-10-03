 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
9 Bridal Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Spring
Fashion Week
Surprise! Chanel Spring Comes With Rainboots and Tie-Dye
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo's Fashion Week Wardrobe Is Here to Inspire Your Next Outfit
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
26 Things You Probably Never Knew About Chanel

There's no confusing those interlocking Cs; the iconic Chanel logo is one we've all seen (and craved). But before the brand became a lust-worthy label, it was just a modest millinery shop in Paris. Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel, whom we know as Coco, changed the course of fashion history when she began her business in 1909. She first rose to popularity during the turn of the century, but shoppers still go wild for the quilted bags and two-toned shoes imagined so long ago.

So how did Chanel grow to become the powerhouse it is today? We looked back on the brand's longstanding history to find out exactly what makes it so special. Because as Coco once said: "I don't do fashion, I am fashion." Read on for a mini history lesson on the brand that transformed women's fashion forever.

Related
Joyeux Anniversaire, Coco Chanel: Celebrate Her Birthday in Quotes
Get a Complete Chanel Education in Less Than 4 Minutes

Coco Chanel began as a milliner in 1909.
Coco Chanel opened her store on Rue Cambon in Paris in 1910.
The iconic Chanel No. 5 perfume was created in 1921.
Coco introduced tweed to women.
Chanel also created the little black dress as we know it.
And pioneered the women's suit.
She also popularized her eponymous two-toned shoes and gold-chained handbags.
And while the classic accessories will continue to rule . . .
During the 1930s, Chanel developed a rivalry with Italian designer Elsa Schiaparelli.
During World War II, Chanel closed her salon.
Karl Lagerfeld took over as chief designer in 1983.
Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette Lagerfeld, earned €3 million last year.
And both Karl and Choupette have caught the eye of street artists.
Every year, Chanel's Métiers d'Art show features the work of ateliers.
The intricate show took place in Salzberg in 2014.
Texas in 2013.
Scotland in 2012, and more!
Karl is known for his spectacular shows.
Like this futuristic landscape during the Fall 2013 Haute Couture show.
And this under the seascape from the Fall 2012 show.
And even a Chanel-themed art museum for the Spring 2014 show.
Models walked around a giant globe for Fall 2013.
And even shopped at a Chanel grocery store for Fall 2014.
Yes, even the shopping cart was Chanel approved.
Hudson Kroenig is the mini model featured in many of Lagerfeld's shows.
The brand continues to expand.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Things To KnowCara DelevingneFashion NewsKendall JennerRunwayKarl LagerfeldChanel
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
So, Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne Might Be Long Lost Twins
by Alaina Demopoulos
Fendi Fall 2017 Runway Show
Karl Lagerfeld
The Iconic Fendi Logo Is Back in Full Force
by Sarah Wasilak
Selena Gomez's Chanel Bag From the Weeknd
Celebrity Couples
The Weeknd Gave Selena Gomez a Chanel Bag — And We Can't Even Get a Text Back
by Kelsey Garcia
Coco Chanel's Pearl Earrings
Chanel
The 1 Accessory Coco Chanel Never Left Home Without
by Sarah Wasilak
Hailey Baldwin and Joan Smalls Fashion Interview
Celebrity Style
7 Fashion Facts That Make Hailey Baldwin and Joan Smalls Sisters From Another Mister
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds