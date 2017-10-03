17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous

We know this much to be true: Karl Lagerfeld is a stickler for detail. His intricate Chanel designs take center stage during the house's many fashion shows during any given year. Throughout his over-30-year reign at Chanel, Karl has taken the grand display of clothing one step further by creating a whole world in which to showcase his designs. Read on to see some of his most over-the-top presentations all over the world. There have been so many amazing themes and sets in Chanel's spectacular shows — and here are our absolute favorites.