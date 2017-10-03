 Skip Nav
Street Style
The Best Model Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week So Far
Street Style
The Hottest Fashion Week Accessories — Straight From the Street
Street Style
Paris Fashion Week Street Style Is Everything You've Been Waiting For
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous

We know this much to be true: Karl Lagerfeld is a stickler for detail. His intricate Chanel designs take center stage during the house's many fashion shows during any given year. Throughout his over-30-year reign at Chanel, Karl has taken the grand display of clothing one step further by creating a whole world in which to showcase his designs. Read on to see some of his most over-the-top presentations all over the world. There have been so many amazing themes and sets in Chanel's spectacular shows — and here are our absolute favorites.

Related
26 Things You Probably Never Knew About Chanel
Get a Complete Chanel Education in Less Than 4 Minutes

Chanel Pays Homage to Coco's Famous Mirrored Staircase, Spring Haute Couture 2017
Inside the Atelier, Fall/Winter 2016 Haute Couture
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
Chanel Looks Back to Tradition in the Grand Palais, Fall/Winter 2016
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
Chanel Takes It to the Dollhouse, Spring/Summer 2016 Haute Couture
A Very Fashionable Protest, Spring/Summer 2015
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
Chanel Goes Global, Fall/Winter 2013
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
Chanel's First Jet Adventure, Spring/Summer 2012 Haute Couture
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
An Homage to an Iconic Jacket, Spring/Summer 2008 Haute Couture
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
A Fashionable Apocalypse, Fall/Winter 2011
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
A Parisian Streetscape, Fall/Winter 2011 Haute Couture
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
Crystals, Fall/Winter 2012
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
An Homage to Renewable Energy, Spring/Summer 2013
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
Don't Mess With Texas, Métiers d'Art 2013
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
A Chanel Casino, Fall/Winter 2015 Haute Couture
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
Chanel Airways, Spring/Summer 2016
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
A French Bistro, Fall/Winter 2015
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
Chanel's Supermarket Sweep, Fall/Winter 2014
1
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
CollectionsRunwayDesignerParis Fashion WeekKarl LagerfeldFashion WeekChanel
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Style
7 Fashion Facts That Make Hailey Baldwin and Joan Smalls Sisters From Another Mister
by Sarah Wasilak
Chanel Fall 2017 Collection
chanel
Karl Lagerfeld Shows Us What the Chanel Uniform Looks Like in Space
by Sarah Wasilak
Charlotte of Monaco Style
The Royals
44 Style Secrets From Karl Lagerfeld's Royal Muse, Charlotte Casiraghi
by Sarah Wasilak
Best Diane Kruger Red Carpet Dresses
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger's Red Carpet Style Is So Stunning, We Can Hardly Believe She's Real
by Mandi Villa
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Walk Paris Fashion Week
Beauty News
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Totally Owned the Runway at This Epic Fashion Week Show
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds