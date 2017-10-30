20 White Elephant Gifts So Cute, You'll Want to Keep Them For Yourself — All Under $15

When it comes to holiday shopping, we've all been in that sticky gifting situation; it's hard to look for something cute and clever that happens to be inexpensive as well. From total gag gifts to a present or two that actually might just come in handy, we found fun options that are perfect for those white elephant parties. Some of these choices are so great you might even find some gifting ideas for your friends. The best part? Everything rings in at under $15, so you'll feel just as much joy giving the gift as someone else will get receiving it. Check out our top picks.