19 Fall Pieces From Urban Outfitters That Are Anything but Basic — All Under $50

As our favorite season rolls around, there's only one thing we can think about: shopping. Fall is the perfect time to start picking up some new and cool staple pieces that you'll love wearing through the rest of the year. Since there can be large amounts of things on your "want" list, try setting an affordable price point (instead of picking up one $200 item, grab four $50 items). We took this concept to one of our favorite retailers, Urban Outfitters; it's always on trend and carries the latest must-have items. We found a number of lower-priced and superstylish picks that you'll want to stock up on. Take a look at our top choices.

Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Cecil Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Sweatshirt
$44
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Kimchi & Blue Sweaters
Urban Outfitters Earrings
ZHUU Crystal Star Statement Earring
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Earrings
Lightweight Shopper Tote Bag
$49
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Out From Under Turtleneck Top
$49
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Violet Box Crossbody Bag
$39
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Crossed Faux Fur Slides
$29
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
UO Ant Knit Cropped Pants
$39
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
UO Plaid Wrap Mini Skirt
$39
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
BDG
Casual Culotte Pant
$44
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more BDG Casual Pants
BDG
Striped Crew-Neck T-Shirt Dress
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more BDG Day Dresses
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Elastic Cross-Strap Flat
$39 $19
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Kimchi & Blue Flats
UO Izzie Striped Sweater
$49
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Floral Embroidered Sheer Long Sleeve Tee
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Kimchi & Blue Longsleeve Tops
UO Pointy Bow Slides
$29
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Fuzzy Drop Armhole Sleeveless Sweater
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Silence & Noise Sweaters
Cooperative Cindy Ribbed Sweater
$49
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Morgan Rain Poncho
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Raincoats & Trenchcoats
adidas
Trefoil Tote Bag
$55
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more adidas Duffels & Totes
Silence + Noise Sky Sweater
$44
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
