19 Fall Pieces From Urban Outfitters That Are Anything but Basic — All Under $50

As our favorite season rolls around, there's only one thing we can think about: shopping. Fall is the perfect time to start picking up some new and cool staple pieces that you'll love wearing through the rest of the year. Since there can be large amounts of things on your "want" list, try setting an affordable price point (instead of picking up one $200 item, grab four $50 items). We took this concept to one of our favorite retailers, Urban Outfitters; it's always on trend and carries the latest must-have items. We found a number of lower-priced and superstylish picks that you'll want to stock up on. Take a look at our top choices.