19 Nostalgic Picks From Urban Outfitters That Will Seriously Take You Back to the '90s

It's no secret that '90s gear is back and pretty much everywhere these days. We've been spotting chokers, chunky platforms, and an excessive amount of plaid all over Instagram and on the streets. Urban Outfitters has been one of the biggest retailers at the forefront of the '90s revival, due in part to its exclusive collaborations with '90s cult favorite brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The retailer also has a wide variety of other '90s-inspired items, like anklets and skater shoes, that we just can't get enough of. If you feel like taking a flashback to your teenage years, then shop these hot picks before they're gone again.

Airwalk One Random Sneaker
Tommy Jeans For UO '90s Pullover Sweatshirt
Kimchi & Blue Embroidered Sleeve Tee
Urban Outfitters Snake Chain Choker Necklace
BDG Acid Wash Zip Denim Jacket
Urban Outfitters Mixed Print Bucket Hat
Silence & Noise Charli Tipped Racerback Tank Top
Urban Outfitters Bush Gavin Rossdale Tee
Urban Outfitters Frosted Double Prong Belt
Urban Outfitters Bianca Glitter Choker Necklace
Steve Madden Slinky Slide
Capulet Satin Midi Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters Charm Anklet
Urban Renewal Recycled ‘90s Denim Shortall Overall
Urban Renewal Vintage ‘90s Cropped Printed Tee
Calvin Klein Cropped Tee
Urban Outfitters Velvet Hair Scrunchie Set
Silence & Noise Half-Zip Striped Sweater
Timberland Premium Work Boot
