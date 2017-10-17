These White Boots Are Going to Dominate Fall — and They're All From Amazon and Under $50

You likely already know by now that white ankle boots are taking over Fall fashion, and if you're anything like us, you've stocked up or, at the very least, been busy searching for the perfect pair to add to your closet. Whether you're looking for something with a low, stacked, or stiletto heel, there are a bounty of options available for you to peruse through. So if you've been waiting for some affordable options to pop up, we turned to Amazon to see what it had in store. Check out some of our favorite options — they're all under $50!