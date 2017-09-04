You're Going to Absolutely Lose It When You See How Chic These White Boots Are

If you're nervously waiting for the go-ahead to start your routine cold-weather boot shopping, we're here to tell you it's time. You officially have our permission. And with the rising trend of white boots happening, we think that's exactly where you should begin your haul. Whether you want a flat pair of beloved chelsea boots or are looking for a show-stopping option that will give all your outfits some major oomph, we've gone ahead and done all the hard work for you. All that's left now is for you to find your favorite pair and add them to your cart.