Chrissy Teigen Makes Wearing a Sexy Swimsuit in the Kitchen Look Totally Normal

If there's one important fact to know about Chrissy Teigen, it's that she loves to cook. So when we spotted her wearing a swimsuit in the kitchen, we thought, "Well, she looks great!" The model rocked a white one-piece with side cutouts that perfectly framed and zeroed in on her growing belly (she's expecting baby number two!). She let a light cardigan drape around her arms and cradled her stomach as she posed on the kitchen countertop.

Though we're not exactly sure what the photo shoot was for — it might be for her new cookbook — we do know we love the swimsuit she wore. It was sexy and daring, and Chrissy rocked it with such confidence, it even inspired us to find similar one-pieces. Plus, if you're a mom-to-be, all the more reason to show off your bump with this unexpected look.