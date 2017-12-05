 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Chrissy Teigen Makes Wearing a Sexy Swimsuit in the Kitchen Look Totally Normal
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Chrissy Teigen Makes Wearing a Sexy Swimsuit in the Kitchen Look Totally Normal

If there's one important fact to know about Chrissy Teigen, it's that she loves to cook. So when we spotted her wearing a swimsuit in the kitchen, we thought, "Well, she looks great!" The model rocked a white one-piece with side cutouts that perfectly framed and zeroed in on her growing belly (she's expecting baby number two!). She let a light cardigan drape around her arms and cradled her stomach as she posed on the kitchen countertop.

Though we're not exactly sure what the photo shoot was for — it might be for her new cookbook — we do know we love the swimsuit she wore. It was sexy and daring, and Chrissy rocked it with such confidence, it even inspired us to find similar one-pieces. Plus, if you're a mom-to-be, all the more reason to show off your bump with this unexpected look.

Related
We Can't Help but Love Chrissy Teigen Even More Thanks to Her Maternity Style
Vince Camuto
Hardware Plunge Strappy Back One-Piece Swimsuit
$110 $44.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto One-Piece Swimwear
South Beach
Plunge Tie Back Swimsuit
$35
from Asos
Buy Now See more South Beach One-Piece Swimwear
Melissa Odabash
Women's Ibiza Cut-Out One Piece
$230 $125
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash One-Piece Swimwear
Forever 21
Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
$29.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear
Missguided
White Mesh Cut Out Swimsuit
$38 $17
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided One-Piece Swimwear
Nasty Gal
nastygal Sooner or Ladder Cut-Out Swimsuit
$60 $24
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal One-Piece Swimwear
Nasty Gal
nastygal Cut-Out of Order Ruffle Swimsuit
$60 $24
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal One-Piece Swimwear
MinkPink
Mink Pink Cutout One-Piece
$99 $29.99
from Rue La La
Buy Now See more MinkPink One-Piece Swimwear
Jonathan Simkhai
Cut Out Ruffled One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece
$325 $162.50
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai One-Piece Swimwear
Chrissy Teigen Makes Wearing a Sexy Swimsuit in the Kitchen Look Totally Normal
Chrissy Teigen Makes Wearing a Sexy Swimsuit in the Kitchen Look Totally Normal
Vince Camuto Swimsuit
South Beach Swimsuit
Melissa Odabash Swimsuit
Forever 21 Swimsuit
Nasty Gal Swimsuit
Missguided Swimsuit
MinkPink One Piece
Jonathan Simkhai Swimsuit
Nasty Gal Swimsuit
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
SwimsuitsCelebrity Maternity StyleChrissy TeigenMaternity StyleSwimwearGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleFall Fashion
Shop Story
Read Story
Vince Camuto
Hardware Plunge Strappy Back One-Piece Swimsuit
from 6pm.com
$110$44.99
South Beach
Plunge Tie Back Swimsuit
from Asos
$35
Melissa Odabash
Women's Ibiza Cut-Out One Piece
from Gilt
$230$125
Forever 21
Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$29.90
Missguided
White Mesh Cut Out Swimsuit
from Missguided
$38$17
Nasty Gal
nastygal Sooner or Ladder Cut-Out Swimsuit
from Nasty Gal
$60$24
Nasty Gal
nastygal Cut-Out of Order Ruffle Swimsuit
from Nasty Gal
$60$24
MinkPink
Mink Pink Cutout One-Piece
from Rue La La
$99$29.99
Jonathan Simkhai
Cut Out Ruffled One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece
from Zappos Luxury
$325$162.50
Shop More
Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Forever 21
Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$48
Forever 21
Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$24.90
Forever 21
Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$29.90$21
Forever 21
Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$27.90
Forever 21
South Beach One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$48
Missguided One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Missguided
Red Bandage Lattice Side Swimsuit
from Missguided
$57
Missguided
Barbie x Black Sleeveless Barbie Swimsuit
from Missguided
$48
Missguided
High Leg Swimsuit
from Asos
$29$20
Missguided
Orange Lace Up Swimsuit
from Missguided
$48
Missguided
Black Bandage One Shoulder Swimsuit
from Missguided
$57
South Beach One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
South Beach
Navy Low Back Swimsuit
from Asos
$30$15
South Beach
Ruffle Off The Shoulder Trim Swimsuit
from Asos
$48
South Beach
Bustier Swimsuit
from Asos
$38$22.50
South Beach
Low Back Swimsuit
from Asos
$29
South Beach
Bustier Swimsuit
from Asos
$40$21
Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Sofia Vergara
If You Prefer Sofia Vergara's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Sexy 1-Piece Suits
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer
22 Summer Must Haves Covered in Flamingos, Because Why Not?
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
65 Budget-Friendly Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Are
by Alessandra Foresto
Swimwear
Hoping to Have the Sexiest Summer Ever? Slip Into One of These Swimsuits
by Hilary White
Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
occasionallyblonde
deesignplay
lovetaymack
sidesmilestyle
Missguided One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tashpantz
blogsheaven
anisasojka
alondraton
South Beach One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ukonpoint
emshelx
moxie.one
bisousbrittany
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds