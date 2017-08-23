16 Recipes From Chrissy Teigen That Will Transform the Way You Cook

Chrissy Teigen has amazing recipes, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The title of her cookbook, Cravings, says it all: the model-turned-food-blogger-turned-cookbook-author likes to eat foods she actually craves, and she has an entire book dedicated to recipes you won't be able to resist. We're talking chicken pot pie soup, lemony spaghetti cacio e pepe, fried chicken wings with honey butter, mac and cheese with garlicky breadcrumbs, and much more. If you need any more convincing that Chrissy Teigen is the ultimate cooking muse, read on to discover 16 of her best recipes you'd be crazy not to try.