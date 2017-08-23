 Skip Nav
5 Meals Tyler Florence Thinks Every Millennial Should Master
16 Recipes From Chrissy Teigen That Will Transform the Way You Cook

Chrissy Teigen has amazing recipes, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The title of her cookbook, Cravings, says it all: the model-turned-food-blogger-turned-cookbook-author likes to eat foods she actually craves, and she has an entire book dedicated to recipes you won't be able to resist. We're talking chicken pot pie soup, lemony spaghetti cacio e pepe, fried chicken wings with honey butter, mac and cheese with garlicky breadcrumbs, and much more. If you need any more convincing that Chrissy Teigen is the ultimate cooking muse, read on to discover 16 of her best recipes you'd be crazy not to try.

Lemony Arugula Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
Chicken Pot Pie Soup With Pie Crust Crackers
Chrissy's Quick Guac
John's Fried Chicken Wings With Spicy Honey Butter
Pepper's Scalloped Potatoes
Oven-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
John's Tuscan Brick Chicken With Charred Lemons
Sour Cream and Onion Dip
Mac and Cheese With Cheesy Garlic Breadcrumbs
Seasoned Popcorn
Thai Pork and Rice Porridge
John's Chili
Sesame Chicken Noodles
Chrissy's Coleslaw
Grilled Potato Salad
Deviled Eggs
