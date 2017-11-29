 Skip Nav
28 Classic Gifts That Make Every Fashion Girl Jump With Joy

If you don't know what to give a fashion girl, start with the classics. Think a handbag from her favorite designer label or a pair of sparkly diamond earrings. We know investing in a timeless piece often comes with a luxury price tag but, oh we promise, the splurge will be worth it. (You'll know what we mean when you gift her that Chanel bag she's been eyeing.) Though, if some of the items below are just a little out of your reach, we found some affordable, classic pieces too. Either way, they will never go out of style.

Equipment
Sloane Cashmere Sweater - Anthracite
$270
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Equipment Cashmere Sweaters
H&M
Leather Gloves
$24
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Gloves
Saint Laurent
Black Quilted Monogram Card Holder
$250
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Wallets
Christian Louboutin
Women's 'So Kate' Pointy Toe Pump
$675
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Christian Louboutin Pumps
Frame
Le Skinny De Jeanne Mid-rise Jeans - Black
$185
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Frame Skinny Denim
Cartier love ring in pink gold
$1,650
from cartier.com
Buy Now
Everlane
The Modern Loafer
$168
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Flats
Chanel
Black Leather Handbag
$2840
from Vestiaire Collective
Buy Now See more Chanel Bags
La Perla
Poem Macramé Lace And Satin-trimmed Stretch-silk Georgette Balconette Bra - Blush
$570
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more La Perla Bras
Michael Kors
Slim Runway Watch, 42mm
$195 $146.25
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Michael Kors Watches
Stuart Weitzman
Hiline Stretch-suede Over-the-knee Boots - Black
$800
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots
where your bracelet came from
$600
from hermes.com
Buy Now
Acne Studios
Mock leather jacket
$1,550
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Leather Jackets
Prada
Mirrored Square Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$400
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Prada Sunglasses
Coach
Accordion Zip Wallet With Cross Stitch Floral Print
$225
from Coach
Buy Now See more Coach Wallets
Valentino
Women's Rockstud Ballerina Flat
$745
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Valentino Flats
Charlotte Olympia
Fishnet Pandora Handbags
$975 $585
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Charlotte Olympia Clutches
Sam Edelman
Leah Cap Toe Pumps
$120
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Pumps
Saint Laurent
Cotton-poplin Shirt - White
$750
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Longsleeve Tops
Dolce & Gabbana
Floral-print silk scarf
$195
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Scarves & Wraps
Balenciaga
Metallic Edge City Small Textured-leather Tote - Black
$2,290
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Duffels & Totes
Gucci
Brown Leather GG Belt
$450
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Gucci Belts
Majorica
Women's Round Simulated Pearl Stud Earrings
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Majorica Bridal Jewelry
Burberry
The Kensington Long Cotton-gabardine Trench Coat - Beige
$1,995
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Burberry Coats
J.Crew
Striped boatneck T-shirt
$29.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Tops
Hunter
Original Tall Gloss Rain Boot, Red
$150
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Hunter Boots
Chloé
Women's 'Lauren' Scalloped Ballet Flat
$495
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Chloé Flats
