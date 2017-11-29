28 Classic Gifts That Make Every Fashion Girl Jump With Joy

If you don't know what to give a fashion girl, start with the classics. Think a handbag from her favorite designer label or a pair of sparkly diamond earrings. We know investing in a timeless piece often comes with a luxury price tag but, oh we promise, the splurge will be worth it. (You'll know what we mean when you gift her that Chanel bag she's been eyeing.) Though, if some of the items below are just a little out of your reach, we found some affordable, classic pieces too. Either way, they will never go out of style.