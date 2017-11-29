Classic Fashion Gifts For Women
28 Classic Gifts That Make Every Fashion Girl Jump With Joy
If you don't know what to give a fashion girl, start with the classics. Think a handbag from her favorite designer label or a pair of sparkly diamond earrings. We know investing in a timeless piece often comes with a luxury price tag but, oh we promise, the splurge will be worth it. (You'll know what we mean when you gift her that Chanel bag she's been eyeing.) Though, if some of the items below are just a little out of your reach, we found some affordable, classic pieces too. Either way, they will never go out of style.
Sloane Cashmere Sweater - Anthracite
$270
Black Quilted Monogram Card Holder
$250
from SSENSE
Women's 'So Kate' Pointy Toe Pump
$675
Le Skinny De Jeanne Mid-rise Jeans - Black
$185
Poem Macramé Lace And Satin-trimmed Stretch-silk Georgette Balconette Bra - Blush
$570
Slim Runway Watch, 42mm
$195 $146.25
from Bloomingdale's
Hiline Stretch-suede Over-the-knee Boots - Black
$800
Mock leather jacket
$1,550
from mytheresa
Accordion Zip Wallet With Cross Stitch Floral Print
$225
from Coach
Fishnet Pandora Handbags
$975 $585
from Zappos Luxury
Cotton-poplin Shirt - White
$750
Floral-print silk scarf
$195
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Metallic Edge City Small Textured-leather Tote - Black
$2,290
Women's Round Simulated Pearl Stud Earrings
$50
The Kensington Long Cotton-gabardine Trench Coat - Beige
$1,995
