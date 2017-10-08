 Skip Nav
9 Bridal Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Spring
48 Easy, Stylish Ways to Pair Your Socks and Shoes
Time Out — H&M Just Launched the Cutest Halloween Costumes We've Ever Seen
These Colorful Coats For Fall Will Convince You to Leave Your Black One Behind

Coats are the key to a chic Fall-Winter look. Not only will they allow you to keep on wearing your favorite dresses, but opting for a colorful one could even help you beat the Winter blues in style. So for this upcoming season, let your favorite fashion girls show you the way to a brighter life, and leave your dark outerwear at the back of your wardrobe.

Blush Pink
Powder Blue
Lime
Magenta
Royal Blue
Mustard
Army Green
Periwinkle
Stripes
Checkmate
Powder Pink
Animal Print
Camouflage
Electric Blue
Colorblock
Sky Blue
Bright Orange
Lavender
Daffodil
Colorful Pattern
Ruby
Butterscotch
Dusky Blue
Fuschia
Color Clashing
Pine
