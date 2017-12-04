 Skip Nav
70+ Outfit Ideas to Get You Through the Long Winter in Style

We're not about to let a little snow or ice stand in the way of a good outfit — especially since Winter is only just beginning. That doesn't mean going bare-legged or refusing to bundle up — remember, we want to look stylish, not clueless — but we refuse to wear a sleeping bag masquerading as a coat.

Clearly, this street styled crew knows the feeling, showing off a set of Winter-ready outfits that don't include oversize puffers or snow pants. Instead, their looks inspire a sleek, pulled-together standard for your cold-weather style, because a little inclement weather should never stand in the way of a great outfit. Click through for the inspiration, and prepare to layer up in style.

Just add a pair of bright socks to slides, then cover up accordingly with a chic coat à la Julia Sarr Jamois.
Keep it simple — then add statement-making patterned boots.
Add impact to solid outerwear with a gorgeous lady's bag.
Some things change, but denim will always be a Winter standby. This season, just add a coat with killer texture.
Do like the cool girls do and keep it pretty monochromatic.
Find the fun where you can — like adding high-impact hues on pants and shoes.
Embrace a cropped pant so you can really show off those Winter boots.
It's time to give socks and sandals a try already.
Bundle up luxuriously if you choose and say yes to brocade patterns and a furry finish.
Balance out kick flares (and cover exposed ankles) with a mid-calf boot.
No one will know (or care) what you have on underneath an amazing coat like this.
Mix it up with texture, print, and color. Who says you can't have fun with Winter fashion?
Add warmth and outfit intrigue with a textured vest.
Repeat after us: the more layers, the merrier.
There's a way to show skin in Winter, and it looks something this.
Throw on a patterned scarf and shake up your whole look.
Wow the crowd when you remix your Spring pencil skirt with over-the-knee boots and a classic Winter coat.
Match your shoes to your coat to your bag, and your look just got a lot more noteworthy.
Whenever in doubt, rememeber: that's why you have a leather jacket.
Outerwear like this is a Winter game changer.
Layer up your knits for a look so cozy, you'll feel like you're still in your sweats — but look totally on your game.
There's a reason why we default to basic black — it looks killer.
Put on your party pants, then top it all off with your go-to coat.
Follow Chiara Ferragni's lead and give your denim on denim the 2016 upgrade with embellishments and a mom-jean fit.
Tone-on-tone color play made this combo a standout. Source: Le 21ème | Adam Katz Sinding
Orange you glad she added some wow-factor color? Source: Le 21ème | Adam Katz Sinding
Nothing emboldens a Winter look quite like a flash of bright color. Source: Le 21ème | Adam Katz Sinding
Sometimes, it's all about how you style it — the fastened collar provides extra warmth and makes a statement.
All black, coupled with a printed blue coat and minimalist chain-adorned booties might be the quickest way to a chic Winter style moment. Source: Le 21ème | Adam Katz Sinding
Sure, your puffer jacket is a Winter necessity, but it also looks pretty cute atop skinny jeans and a cozy sweater. Source: Le 21ème | Adam Katz Sinding
Now's the time to embrace luxe texture in the form of a furry coat — the perfect antidote to black skinny jeans. Source: Le 21ème | Adam Katz Sinding
