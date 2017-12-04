70+ Outfit Ideas to Get You Through the Long Winter in Style

We're not about to let a little snow or ice stand in the way of a good outfit — especially since Winter is only just beginning. That doesn't mean going bare-legged or refusing to bundle up — remember, we want to look stylish, not clueless — but we refuse to wear a sleeping bag masquerading as a coat.

Clearly, this street styled crew knows the feeling, showing off a set of Winter-ready outfits that don't include oversize puffers or snow pants. Instead, their looks inspire a sleek, pulled-together standard for your cold-weather style, because a little inclement weather should never stand in the way of a great outfit. Click through for the inspiration, and prepare to layer up in style.