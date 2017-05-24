 Skip Nav
All the Crazy Sh*t Fashion Girls Do With a Belt — and How 1 Can Transform Your Look
All the Crazy Sh*t Fashion Girls Do With a Belt — and How 1 Can Transform Your Look

You remember your keys and wallet when you're leaving the house. But fashion girls remember extra outfit details: insane statement earrings, bag straps and keychains, quirky optical lenses, and belts. Belts add an extra dimension to your look, and they can take your all-black separates from zero to 100 in an instant.

But gone are the days of weaving a simple brown belt through the loops of your jeans. Now, it's all about getting creative with your accessories and cinching your waist in ways nobody's thought of. Scroll for some unique ideas we really love, then shop a few trendy belts that will help you pull off the tricks.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds