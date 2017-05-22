 Skip Nav
Mirrored Sunglasses Are Officially Happening This Summer

There's no reason to play it safe when it comes to finding your go-to sunglasses for Summer (definitely play it same when it comes to UV protection, of course). With so many out-of-this-world mirrored lenses available, not to mention colors and shapes, now is the perfect time to experiment with finding your new pair of shades. Here's what you'll catch us wearing.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
Product Credit: Dior coat and sunglasses, Tibi shirt
Saint Laurent Women's SL 28 Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Women's SL 28 Sunglasses

These Saint Laurent Women's SL 28 Sunglasses ($340) have lightly mirrored pink lenses and a rounded square shape.

Le Specs X Adam Selman The Fugitive Sunglasses
Le Specs X Adam Selman The Fugitive Sunglasses

If you're feeling adventurous and want something ultra modern, these Le Specs X Adam Selman The Fugitive Sunglasses ($77) were made for you.

Other Stories Black Mirror Glass Shades
Other Stories Black Mirror Glass Shades

These Other Stories Black Mirror Glass Shades ($55) have a slight cat-eye shape to them.

Gentle Monster Tilda Swinton X Gentle Monster Trick of the Light
Gentle Monster Tilda Swinton X Gentle Monster Trick of the Light

You will definitely turn heads in these Gentle Monster Tilda Swinton X Gentle Monster Trick of the Light 61MM Mirrored Sunglasses ($286).

Burberry Top Bar Round Frame Sunglasses
Burberry Top Bar Round Frame Sunglasses

These Burberry Top Bar Round Frame Sunglasses ($215) are slick, with a matte black frame and thin top bar.

Anthropologie Colorblocked Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Anthropologie Colorblocked Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Go big and play with both the cat-eye and reflective trend when you wear a pair of Anthropologie Colorblocked Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($48).

KREWE Sunglasses St. Louis Round Mirrored Sunglasses
KREWE Sunglasses St. Louis Round Mirrored Sunglasses

The brown tortoise trend looks great against the peachy lenses on these KREWE Sunglasses St. Louis Round Mirrored Sunglasses ($255).

Westward Leaning Malcolm No Middle 1 Sunglasses
Westward Leaning Malcolm No Middle 1 Sunglasses

These Westward Leaning Malcolm No Middle 1 Sunglasses ($248) are new to market. Grab 'em before your friends do.

Figueroa Sunglasses
Figueroa Sunglasses

These hexagonal Figueroa Sunglasses ($74) are as futuristic-looking as aviators can get.

Le Specs Neo Noir Sunglasses
Le Specs Neo Noir Sunglasses

These Le Specs Neo Noir Sunglasses ($59) are classical perfect, with a blue-tinted lens and tortoise frames.

Quay Women's Stray Cat 58Mm Mirrored Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Quay Women's Stray Cat 58Mm Mirrored Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Mix millennial pink with silver lenses with these Quay Women's Stray Cat 58Mm Mirrored Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($55).

McQ by Alexander McQueen 51mm Rectangular Mirrored Sunglasses
McQ by Alexander McQueen 51mm Rectangular Mirrored Sunglasses

Give purple mirrored lenses a whirl in these McQ by Alexander McQueen 51mm Rectangular Mirrored Sunglasses ($159).

Bonnie Clyde Sunglasses

These Pico Sunglasses ($84) also boast a scratch-resistant coating.

