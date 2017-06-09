44 Reasons Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden Is the Royal Glamazon You Need to Follow

If your royal style inspiration is limited to Kate Middleton, girl, you've got to expand your horizons. Don't get us wrong, Kate's sophisticated looks provide countless outfit ideas we consider on the regular, but there are plenty of queens and princesses up to par — Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden included. Not only is the duchess expected to inherit the throne, but she's got a vibrant wardrobe that will help her make power moves.

Jaw-dropping brooches and jewels, over-the-top tiaras, and glamorous gowns covered in sequins are all go-tos for Victoria, and her maternity style was just as regal. But sans baby bump, we expect the crown princess to take even more style risks. Just wait until you see her Pär Engsheden-designed wedding gown! Read on to see the 44 reasons this Swedish duchess, who happens to favor purple, is a fashion icon in her own right. We recommend you start following her, stat.