 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
44 Reasons Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden Is the Royal Glamazon You Need to Follow
Swimwear
Don't Even Attempt a Beach Weekend Without Soaking Up These Retro Swimsuit Photos
Sneakers
8 Cheeky Shoes That Say It All With a Wink
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Significance of Leonardo DiCaprio's Hawaiian Shirt 20 Years Later
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 47  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
44 Reasons Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden Is the Royal Glamazon You Need to Follow

If your royal style inspiration is limited to Kate Middleton, girl, you've got to expand your horizons. Don't get us wrong, Kate's sophisticated looks provide countless outfit ideas we consider on the regular, but there are plenty of queens and princesses up to par — Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden included. Not only is the duchess expected to inherit the throne, but she's got a vibrant wardrobe that will help her make power moves.

Jaw-dropping brooches and jewels, over-the-top tiaras, and glamorous gowns covered in sequins are all go-tos for Victoria, and her maternity style was just as regal. But sans baby bump, we expect the crown princess to take even more style risks. Just wait until you see her Pär Engsheden-designed wedding gown! Read on to see the 44 reasons this Swedish duchess, who happens to favor purple, is a fashion icon in her own right. We recommend you start following her, stat.

Related
This Greek Princess Is About to Fill Your Feed With a Tremendous Amount of Style

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity Street StylePrincess VictoriaThe RoyalsRed CarpetCelebrity Style
Join The Conversation
Wedding
by Hilary White
Celebrities at Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding
The Royals
7 Stars Who Were Lucky Enough to Make It Onto the Royal Wedding Guest List
by Monica Sisavat
Sweden's Princesses at the Nobel Prize Banquet 2016
Disney
Put Your Day on Pause and Take a Peek at the Swedish Royals Channeling Disney Princesses
by Samantha Sutton
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding Music
The Royals
Prince William and Kate Middleton Played "Sex on Fire" at Their Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Victoria's Stella McCartney Blue Clutch
Princess Victoria
You'll Want to Zoom In on the Electric Blue Clutch Princess Victoria's Carrying
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds