21 Breathtaking Wedding Gowns Worn by Real-Life Princesses

There's a reason so many brides talk about their "princess moment" — there is just something so elegant about a royal wedding. While Kate Middleton and Princess Diana have forever captured our hearts, there are many other princesses — and gowns — that are nothing short of grand.

From the lust-worthy designers like Elie Saab and Armani to 25-foot lace trains, these wedding dresses are beautiful enough to make your heart stop. And while your Prince Charming may not come with an actual title, there's nothing wrong with dreaming, right? So read on and prepare to get swept away by what may be the most beautiful wedding gowns you will ever see.

Princess Letizia of Spain, 2004
Princess Maxima of Holland, 2002
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, 2002
Princess Sofia of Sweden, 2015
Princess Claire of Belgium, 2003
Princess Mary of Denmark, 2004
Princess Marie of Denmark, 2008
Princess Victoria of Sweden, 2010
Princess Tatiana of Greece, 2010
Duchess Catherine of Cambridge, 2011
Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg of Germany, 2011
Princess Charlene of Monaco, 2011
Princess Sophie of Prussia, 2011
Princess Felipa of Bavaria, 2012
Princess Carolina de Bourbon Parma, 2012
Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg, 2012
Princess Madeleine of Sweden, 2013
Princess Claire of Luxembourg, 2013
Princess Elisabetta Maria of Belgium, 2014
Princess Maria Theresia of Thurn und Taxis, 2014
Princess Diana of Wales, 1981
