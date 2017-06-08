 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Best Flat Sandals For Summer, All in One Place

Cute Flat Sandals

The Best Flat Sandals For Summer, All in One Place

There's a reason people stock up on fashionable flat sandals for Summer — depending on the style you get, they can be incredibly versatile, not to mention, comfortable. Ditch the sweaty lace-up sneakers and wobbly heels this season and pick up a new pair of cute flats. Or two. Check out our list of warm-weather sandals.

Shop Brands
BP · J.Crew · Jeffrey Campbell · Joie · Urban Outfitters · Madewell · Alexander Wang · adidas · Gucci · Givenchy · Dolce Vita · Asos · Balenciaga
Image Source: ShopStyle Photography
J.Crew Lace-up Suede Sandals With Pom-Pom
J.Crew Lace-up Suede Sandals With Pom-Pom

The J.Crew Lace-up suede sandals with pom-pom ($90) is both delicate and fashion-forward. Consider it multiple trends all neatly wrapped up in one. Between the tassels, wraparound detailing at the ankle, and pom-pom appliqué on the toe, you'll be a triple threat.

J.Crew
Lace-up suede sandals with pom-pom
$128 $89.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Facil Embellished Slide Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Facil Embellished Slide Sandal

The Jeffrey Campbell Women's Facil Embellished Slide Sandal ($155) is everything an over-the-top Summer flat should be. It's completely covered in soft pink fuzz and emblazoned with pearls and other shiny details. Wear them with your favorite denim, or even with a dress. They are more versatile than you would think.

Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Facil Embellished Slide Sandal
$154.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Sandals
Joie Sable Two-Tone Flat Sandal Slide, White/Natural
Joie Sable Two-Tone Flat Sandal Slide, White/Natural

Minimalists will agree that the Joie Sable Two-Tone Flat Sandal Slide ($125) is a seasonal winner. The thin leather bottom is flattering, and the neutral-toned straps ensure that this is a shoe you can get a lot of wear out of.

Joie
Sable Two-Tone Flat Sandal Slide, White/Natural
$125
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Joie Sandals
Urban Outfitters Supple Suede Twist Slide
Urban Outfitters Supple Suede Twist Slide

The Urban Outfitters Supple Suede Twist Slide ($29) is a marriage between an everyday suede sandal and a luxurious feminine one. Muted pink suede straps intersect at the center, creating an unusual visual. Prepare to get stopped on the street and complimented when you wear these.

Urban Outfitters
Supple Suede Twist Slide
$49 $29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sandals
Madewell The Rena Lace-Up Sandal in Suede
Madewell The Rena Lace-Up Sandal in Suede

Every fashion girl needs a lace-up sandal in her lineup. The Madewell The Rena Lace-Up Sandal in Suede ($98) is that quintessential shoe. Wrap the straps high up the leg for a gladiator-like effect, or keep it simple and wrap them neatly around the ankle. You can't go wrong.

Madewell
The Rena Lace-Up Sandal in Suede
$98
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Sandals
Alexander Wang Embellished Sandals
Alexander Wang Embellished Sandals

The Alexander Wang embellished sandals ($486) are a seasonal hit. Eye-popping gemstones punctuate the entire top of this woven sandal. It's definitely a sandal you will not want to remove.

Alexander Wang
embellished sandals
$695 $486.50
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Sandals
adidas Adilette pool slides
adidas Adilette pool slides

Pool slides deserve a spot in your coveted closet this season. The adidas Adilette pool slides ($45) were designed as pool shoes, but feel free to wear them on hot days with a denim dress for a city-inspired look. They're also supereasy to clean, so you don't have to be tentative when you wear them. An all-around win.

adidas
Adilette pool slides
$45
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more adidas Sandals
Contemporary Tawny Flat Studded Sandal
Contemporary Tawny Flat Studded Sandal

You'll get a lot of use out of the Contemporary Tawny Flat Studded Sandal ($350). During those humid Summer days when your feet tend to sweat, having a wraparound strap will keep your foot neatly in place so you don't slide around. The grommet details along the leather are an added punch.

Marc Jacobs Sandals
CONTEMPORARY Tawny Flat Studded Sandal
$350
from Marc Jacobs
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Sandals
Gucci Women’s Tian Slide Sandal
Gucci Women’s Tian Slide Sandal

Get in on the Gucci game by picking up the Gucci Women’s Tian slide sandal ($290). Bright flowers cover the top of the brand's iconic Double G logo, making them an unusual pair of shoes destined for social media fame. Get ready to pose for #ShoesdayTuesday. And for praise.

Gucci
Women’s Tian slide sandal
$290
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Sandals
BP Women's Darah Sandal
BP Women's Darah Sandal

These BP Women's Darah Sandal ($70) will have all the fun this Summer. We promise. Between the bright pom-poms, lace-up detailing, and woven textiles, this is a shoe that you can easily make front and center. Keep the rest of your outfit simple so these can shine.

BP
Women's Darah Sandal
$69.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BP Sandals
Givenchy flat pool slides
Givenchy flat pool slides

The fuzzy sandal trend is here to stay. Have fun in the Givenchy flat pool slides ($357), which are so simple you can wear them with just about anything. If you're stumped, try wearing them with a feminine dress. It'll be a nice mix.

Givenchy
flat pool slides
$595 $357
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Givenchy Sandals
Dolce Vita Casta Slide Sandals
Dolce Vita Casta Slide Sandals

Every closet needs a pair of neutral-toned sandals that go with everything. The Dolce Vita Casta Slide Sandals ($70) feature a simple crisscross design with small studs along the edging. You'll get a lot of use out of this shoe.

Dolce Vita
Casta Slide Sandals
$100 $70
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Dolce Vita Sandals
ASOS FROU Jelly Flat Sandals
ASOS FROU Jelly Flat Sandals

The metallic finish on these ASOS FROU Jelly Flat Sandals ($19) make them a huge winner. Pretend as though the silver were a neutral when you style them. That will help you figure out what colors look best against them.

Asos
FROU Jelly Flat Sandals
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sandals
Balenciaga Mixed-Stud Leather Slide Flat Sandal
Balenciaga Mixed-Stud Leather Slide Flat Sandal

The Balenciaga Mixed-Stud Leather Slide Flat Sandal ($665) is a guaranteed conversation-started. Lambskin leather will ensure a soft fit, and studs of varying sizes will keep your interest piqued. Slide this on with a ruffle dress and you'll enjoy mixing the trends.

Balenciaga
Mixed-Stud Leather Slide Flat Sandal
$665
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Sandals
Summer FashionSummer StyleSummerShoesSandalsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
BP
Women's Darah Sandal
from Nordstrom
$69.95
J.Crew
Lace-up suede sandals with pom-pom
from J.Crew
$128 $89.99
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Facil Embellished Slide Sandal
from Nordstrom
$154.95
Joie
Sable Two-Tone Flat Sandal Slide, White/Natural
from Neiman Marcus
$125
Urban Outfitters
Supple Suede Twist Slide
from Urban Outfitters
$49 $29
Madewell
The Rena Lace-Up Sandal in Suede
from Madewell
$98
Alexander Wang
embellished sandals
from Farfetch
$695 $486.50
adidas
Adilette pool slides
from Farfetch
$45
Marc Jacobs
CONTEMPORARY Tawny Flat Studded Sandal
from Marc Jacobs
$350
Gucci
Women’s Tian slide sandal
from Gucci
$290
Givenchy
flat pool slides
from Farfetch
$595 $357
Dolce Vita
Casta Slide Sandals
from shopbop.com
$100 $70
Asos
FROU Jelly Flat Sandals
from Asos
$19
Balenciaga
Mixed-Stud Leather Slide Flat Sandal
from Bergdorf Goodman
$665
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Sandals SHOP MORE
Soludos
Classic Canvas Stripe Espadrille Sandal
from Urban Outfitters
$55
Urban Outfitters
Supple Suede Twist Slide
from Urban Outfitters
$49 $29
Urban Outfitters
Penny Studded Leather Sandal
from Urban Outfitters
$44 $29
Urban Outfitters
Leather Gladiator Sandal
from Urban Outfitters
$39 $29
Jeffrey Campbell
Adios Gladiator Sandal
from Urban Outfitters
$110
Balenciaga Sandals SHOP MORE
Balenciaga
Studded Textured-leather Wedge Sandals - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$945 $472
Balenciaga
Women's Arena Leather Wedge Gladiator Sandals
from Barneys New York
$945 $379
Balenciaga
Studded Glossed Textured-leather Sandals - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$495
Balenciaga
Women's Braided Rope Slide Sandals
from Barneys New York
$415 $209
Balenciaga
Giant Studded Patent-leather Sandals - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595 $298
Madewell Sandals SHOP MORE
Madewell
Kana Lace Up Gladiator Sandals
from shopbop.com
$69.50
Madewell
Boardwalk Ankle Wrap Sandals
from shopbop.com
$69.50
Madewell
The Boardwalk Lace-Up Sandal
from Madewell
$49.50 $34.99
Madewell
Kaia Ankle Wrap Sandals
from shopbop.com
$98
Madewell
Caren Slide Sandals
from shopbop.com
$88
Balenciaga Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
astylediary_
baskinstyle
lyndseyzorich
monikh
Madewell Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
everyday_abby
katelynsailor
alainakaz
katie.keil
Urban Outfitters Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cheersj
JeannieMai
cheersj
cheersj
Madewell Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
keepieces
dreamingloud
Champagnecoloredglasses
abigailgwfn
Alexander Wang Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
CaraDisclothed
VersaStyle
obsessionsnow
fashiontest
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds