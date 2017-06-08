6/08/17 6/08/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Cute Flat Sandals The Best Flat Sandals For Summer, All in One Place June 8, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. There's a reason people stock up on fashionable flat sandals for Summer — depending on the style you get, they can be incredibly versatile, not to mention, comfortable. Ditch the sweaty lace-up sneakers and wobbly heels this season and pick up a new pair of cute flats. Or two. Check out our list of warm-weather sandals. Shop Brands BP · J.Crew · Jeffrey Campbell · Joie · Urban Outfitters · Madewell · Alexander Wang · adidas · Gucci · Givenchy · Dolce Vita · Asos · Balenciaga Image Source: ShopStyle Photography J.Crew Lace-up Suede Sandals With Pom-Pom The J.Crew Lace-up suede sandals with pom-pom ($90) is both delicate and fashion-forward. Consider it multiple trends all neatly wrapped up in one. Between the tassels, wraparound detailing at the ankle, and pom-pom appliqué on the toe, you'll be a triple threat. J.Crew Lace-up suede sandals with pom-pom $128 $89.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Sandals Jeffrey Campbell Women's Facil Embellished Slide Sandal The Jeffrey Campbell Women's Facil Embellished Slide Sandal ($155) is everything an over-the-top Summer flat should be. It's completely covered in soft pink fuzz and emblazoned with pearls and other shiny details. Wear them with your favorite denim, or even with a dress. They are more versatile than you would think. Jeffrey Campbell Women's Facil Embellished Slide Sandal $154.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Sandals Joie Sable Two-Tone Flat Sandal Slide, White/Natural Minimalists will agree that the Joie Sable Two-Tone Flat Sandal Slide ($125) is a seasonal winner. The thin leather bottom is flattering, and the neutral-toned straps ensure that this is a shoe you can get a lot of wear out of. Joie Sable Two-Tone Flat Sandal Slide, White/Natural $125 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Joie Sandals Urban Outfitters Supple Suede Twist Slide The Urban Outfitters Supple Suede Twist Slide ($29) is a marriage between an everyday suede sandal and a luxurious feminine one. Muted pink suede straps intersect at the center, creating an unusual visual. Prepare to get stopped on the street and complimented when you wear these. Urban Outfitters Supple Suede Twist Slide $49 $29 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sandals Madewell The Rena Lace-Up Sandal in Suede Every fashion girl needs a lace-up sandal in her lineup. The Madewell The Rena Lace-Up Sandal in Suede ($98) is that quintessential shoe. Wrap the straps high up the leg for a gladiator-like effect, or keep it simple and wrap them neatly around the ankle. You can't go wrong. Madewell The Rena Lace-Up Sandal in Suede $98 from Madewell Buy Now See more Madewell Sandals Alexander Wang Embellished Sandals The Alexander Wang embellished sandals ($486) are a seasonal hit. Eye-popping gemstones punctuate the entire top of this woven sandal. It's definitely a sandal you will not want to remove. Alexander Wang embellished sandals $695 $486.50 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Sandals adidas Adilette pool slides Pool slides deserve a spot in your coveted closet this season. The adidas Adilette pool slides ($45) were designed as pool shoes, but feel free to wear them on hot days with a denim dress for a city-inspired look. They're also supereasy to clean, so you don't have to be tentative when you wear them. An all-around win. adidas Adilette pool slides $45 from Farfetch Buy Now See more adidas Sandals Contemporary Tawny Flat Studded Sandal You'll get a lot of use out of the Contemporary Tawny Flat Studded Sandal ($350). During those humid Summer days when your feet tend to sweat, having a wraparound strap will keep your foot neatly in place so you don't slide around. The grommet details along the leather are an added punch. Marc Jacobs Sandals CONTEMPORARY Tawny Flat Studded Sandal $350 from Marc Jacobs Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Sandals Gucci Women’s Tian Slide Sandal Get in on the Gucci game by picking up the Gucci Women’s Tian slide sandal ($290). Bright flowers cover the top of the brand's iconic Double G logo, making them an unusual pair of shoes destined for social media fame. Get ready to pose for #ShoesdayTuesday. And for praise. Gucci Women’s Tian slide sandal $290 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Sandals BP Women's Darah Sandal These BP Women's Darah Sandal ($70) will have all the fun this Summer. We promise. Between the bright pom-poms, lace-up detailing, and woven textiles, this is a shoe that you can easily make front and center. Keep the rest of your outfit simple so these can shine. BP Women's Darah Sandal $69.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more BP Sandals Givenchy flat pool slides The fuzzy sandal trend is here to stay. Have fun in the Givenchy flat pool slides ($357), which are so simple you can wear them with just about anything. If you're stumped, try wearing them with a feminine dress. It'll be a nice mix. Givenchy flat pool slides $595 $357 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Givenchy Sandals Dolce Vita Casta Slide Sandals Every closet needs a pair of neutral-toned sandals that go with everything. The Dolce Vita Casta Slide Sandals ($70) feature a simple crisscross design with small studs along the edging. You'll get a lot of use out of this shoe. Dolce Vita Casta Slide Sandals $100 $70 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Dolce Vita Sandals ASOS FROU Jelly Flat Sandals The metallic finish on these ASOS FROU Jelly Flat Sandals ($19) make them a huge winner. Pretend as though the silver were a neutral when you style them. That will help you figure out what colors look best against them. Asos FROU Jelly Flat Sandals $19 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Sandals Balenciaga Mixed-Stud Leather Slide Flat Sandal The Balenciaga Mixed-Stud Leather Slide Flat Sandal ($665) is a guaranteed conversation-started. Lambskin leather will ensure a soft fit, and studs of varying sizes will keep your interest piqued. Slide this on with a ruffle dress and you'll enjoy mixing the trends. Balenciaga Mixed-Stud Leather Slide Flat Sandal $665 from Bergdorf Goodman Buy Now See more Balenciaga Sandals