11 Stylish Summer Sandals You Can Actually Walk In

Over the years, I've come to realize that uncomfortable shoes are just not worth it, no matter how special they look on the display in the store. Stomping around in flimsy kitten heels all day won't get you very far, and you'll likely shun these shoes after one or two wears. Protecting your feet comes first, which is why you should be shopping for Summer sandals that provide support.

Not to worry, we've done the legwork for you and narrowed down the list of sensible, sturdy footwear to the most stylish pairs. Ahead, you'll find the 11 most trend-focused sandals on the market that are easy to walk in. Find the right ones for you, and feel confident knowing that these will score you far more head turns than blisters.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: Achro Top, Jenni Kayne Pants, Theresa M Lee Ring, Delfina Delettrez Bracelet, Massimo Dutti Sandals
Trust Rebecca Minkoff's Emery Denim Sandals ($110) to do all the talking. Just throw on a breezy jumpsuit or dress and head out the door.

Rebecca Minkoff
Emery Denim Fringe Flat Sandal, Blue
$110
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sandals
Zara's Crossover Platform Wedges ($60) have a sturdy track sole and a crisscross strap to keep your feet secured when you walk.

Zara's Crossover Platform Wedges
$60
from zara.com
Buy Now
Try the Stuart Weitzman Corbata Sandal ($398) if you like to keep things effortless and ladylike.

Stuart Weitzman
The Corbata Sandal
$398 $239
from Stuart Weitzman
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Sandals
J.Crew's Lace-Up Suede Sandals With Pom Poms ($128) come in the perfect colorway with a rope tie at the ankles to ground you.

J.Crew
Lace-up suede sandals with pom-pom
$128 $89.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Sandals
Tommy Hilfiger's Double Buckle Sandal ($160) is probably the most sturdy slide you can find with the most eye-catching details, including a multicolored braided espadrille platform.

Tommy Hilfiger
Double Buckle Sandal
$160
from Tommy Hilfiger
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Sandals
If you prefer neutral footwear, shop M.Gemi's Tramonto sandal ($178) with two thick straps, handmade with quality leather in Campania, Italy.

M.Gemi
The Tramonto
$178
from M.Gemi
Buy Now See more M.Gemi Sandals
Soludos offers a wide range of comfortable espadrilles you can wear from the beach to dinner with a fancy dress. We love the gladiator look of the Balearic Tie-Up Sandal in black ($89).

Balearic Tie-Up Sandal in black
$89
from soludos.com
Buy Now
Don't be distracted by the playful pom-poms on Loeffler Randall's Saskia Sandal ($250). The strings are secured at all the right places around your foot, and the bonus is these babies go with everything in your wardrobe from culottes to a swimsuit and caftan.

Loeffler Randall
Saskia Sandal
$250 $200
from Diani Boutique
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Sandals
If you prefer a supereasy slide, look for something with a dependable sole and thick crisscross straps, like Cole Haan's Anica Sandal ($130).

Cole Haan
Anica Criss Cross Sandal
$130
from Cole Haan
Buy Now See more Cole Haan Sandals
Tibi's Hallie Sandal ($325) comes in electric blue and keeps your easiest looks extra sharp.

Tibi
Women's Hallie Sandal
$325
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tibi Sandals
Prada's Leather Platform ($830) provides tons of support and leverage, and it's offered in patent leather or metallic this season, with all different color combinations available.

Prada
Women's Leather Platform-Wedge Sandals
$830
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Prada Platforms
