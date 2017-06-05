6/05/17 6/05/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Best Sandals For Summer 2017 11 Stylish Summer Sandals You Can Actually Walk In June 5, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 46 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Over the years, I've come to realize that uncomfortable shoes are just not worth it, no matter how special they look on the display in the store. Stomping around in flimsy kitten heels all day won't get you very far, and you'll likely shun these shoes after one or two wears. Protecting your feet comes first, which is why you should be shopping for Summer sandals that provide support. Not to worry, we've done the legwork for you and narrowed down the list of sensible, sturdy footwear to the most stylish pairs. Ahead, you'll find the 11 most trend-focused sandals on the market that are easy to walk in. Find the right ones for you, and feel confident knowing that these will score you far more head turns than blisters. Related8 Statement-Making Sneakers Every Girl Needs This Spring Shop Brands Rebecca Minkoff · Stuart Weitzman · J.Crew · Tommy Hilfiger · M.Gemi · Loeffler Randall · Cole Haan · Tibi · Prada Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del RioProduct Credit: Achro Top, Jenni Kayne Pants, Theresa M Lee Ring, Delfina Delettrez Bracelet, Massimo Dutti Sandals Trust Rebecca Minkoff's Emery Denim Sandals ($110) to do all the talking. Just throw on a breezy jumpsuit or dress and head out the door. Rebecca Minkoff Emery Denim Fringe Flat Sandal, Blue $110 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sandals Zara's Crossover Platform Wedges ($60) have a sturdy track sole and a crisscross strap to keep your feet secured when you walk. Zara's Crossover Platform Wedges $60 from zara.com Buy Now Try the Stuart Weitzman Corbata Sandal ($398) if you like to keep things effortless and ladylike. Stuart Weitzman The Corbata Sandal $398 $239 from Stuart Weitzman Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Sandals J.Crew's Lace-Up Suede Sandals With Pom Poms ($128) come in the perfect colorway with a rope tie at the ankles to ground you. J.Crew Lace-up suede sandals with pom-pom $128 $89.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Sandals Tommy Hilfiger's Double Buckle Sandal ($160) is probably the most sturdy slide you can find with the most eye-catching details, including a multicolored braided espadrille platform. Tommy Hilfiger Double Buckle Sandal $160 from Tommy Hilfiger Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Sandals If you prefer neutral footwear, shop M.Gemi's Tramonto sandal ($178) with two thick straps, handmade with quality leather in Campania, Italy. M.Gemi The Tramonto $178 from M.Gemi Buy Now See more M.Gemi Sandals Soludos offers a wide range of comfortable espadrilles you can wear from the beach to dinner with a fancy dress. We love the gladiator look of the Balearic Tie-Up Sandal in black ($89). Balearic Tie-Up Sandal in black $89 from soludos.com Buy Now Don't be distracted by the playful pom-poms on Loeffler Randall's Saskia Sandal ($250). The strings are secured at all the right places around your foot, and the bonus is these babies go with everything in your wardrobe from culottes to a swimsuit and caftan. Loeffler Randall Saskia Sandal $250 $200 from Diani Boutique Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Sandals If you prefer a supereasy slide, look for something with a dependable sole and thick crisscross straps, like Cole Haan's Anica Sandal ($130). Cole Haan Anica Criss Cross Sandal $130 from Cole Haan Buy Now See more Cole Haan Sandals Tibi's Hallie Sandal ($325) comes in electric blue and keeps your easiest looks extra sharp. Tibi Women's Hallie Sandal $325 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Tibi Sandals Prada's Leather Platform ($830) provides tons of support and leverage, and it's offered in patent leather or metallic this season, with all different color combinations available. Prada Women's Leather Platform-Wedge Sandals $830 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Prada Platforms Share this post Summer FashionSpring FashionSpringTrendsShoesSandalsShopping