Fashion Girls — These 15 Cool Sweatshirts Are So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

Sweatshirts are no longer just for lazy days at home. Designers have been making some cool designs with vibrant colors, luxe embellishments, and unique silhouettes. That means you can be comfortable and stylish when you step out — it's a dream come true. If you're looking for a crew neck or hoodie worthy of a fashion statement, look no further. We rounded up the very best options for you to score as Fall approaches. Let's shop!

Tommy Jeans For UO '90s Pullover Sweatshirt
Forever 21 Korirl Chevron Sweatshirt
The Upside Bowie Bow-Embellished Sweatshirt
Miss Selfridge Rose Embroidered Sweatshirt
Mira Mikati Appliquéd Cotton-jersey Sweatshirt
Adidas Trefoil Sweatshirt
Maje Stretch-Velvet Sweatshirt
Champion + UO Reverse Weave Hoodie Sweatshirt
Gucci Bee and Floral Appliqué Sweatshirt
Banana Republic Ruffle-Sleeve Couture Sweatshirt
Givenchy Distressed Hooded Sweatshirt
Nike Versa Dri-fit Cropped Printed Jersey Sweatshirt - Black
Monki Fitted Balloon Sleeve Sweatshirt
Rag & Bone New York City Sweatshirt
Nike Printed Sweatshirt
