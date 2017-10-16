11 Cute and Cozy Crewneck Sweatshirts For Your Fall Workout

When there's a chill in the air this Fall, you're going to want to layer up for workouts. Whether you're exercising outside or need something to stay warm while you get to a class, a crewneck sweatshirt is an excellent option. The extra fuss of a hood and strings is gone, yet you'll keep your torso warmed up. We rounded up our favorite picks that will go great with your existing fitness gear. Take a look at these cozy and practical picks.