Dakota Johnson's Favorite Style Move Means She'll Always Be the Center of Attention

For every flowy, feminine gown she owns, Dakota Johnson mixes it up with something edgy. And whether she is on the red carpet or the street, you can almost always spot her in something Gucci. She's one of designer Alessandro Michele's style muses, but she also dresses for herself. She likes metallics, sparkly embellishments, and embroidered denim jackets.

But when Dakota really wants to stand out, she looks for a little something with a whole lot of color. We remember her most fondly for the bright Gucci number she wore on Jimmy Fallon, and that was not a one-time show. You can find Dakota in a whole rainbow of outfits ahead. She's tried every shade, from pale pink to marigold and deep teal too.