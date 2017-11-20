Demi Lovato Came to the AMAs in a Dress You'll Fall Madly in Love With

Demi Lovato always makes a strong impression on the red carpet. She arrived at the 2017 American Music Awards in a strapless black gown and nailed the sexy vibe with a corset bodice. While it seemed like her Ester Abner dress was totally sheer, the star had a beige layer underneath all the tulle. This strategic move added a color contrast to the gown and placed her in the running to win best dressed for the night. Read on to see her look from head to toe.