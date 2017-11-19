 Skip Nav
The AMAs Red Carpet Is Setting the Tone For an Award Season That Will Blow Your Mind
Spring Fashion
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Award Season
If You Thought Diana Ross's Headpiece Was the Best Part of Her Outfit, Think Again
Award Season
These Sexy Red Carpet Looks From the AMAs Will Leave You Begging For More
0
The AMAs Red Carpet Is Setting the Tone For an Award Season That Will Blow Your Mind

With a stylish host like Tracee Ellis Ross, a performance from Selena Gomez promised, and potential red carpet appearances from some of Hollywood's biggest stars, you can bet the American Music Awards won't be lacking in the fashion department. The ceremony might not fall right smack in the middle of award season, but it definitely sets the tone for all the events we're prepared to enjoy this Winter. Ahead, see what some of the boldest dressers wore when they stepped out.

Selena Gomez
Hailee Steinfeld
Lea Michele
Tracee Ellis Ross
Diana Ross
Kelly Clarkson
Ashlee Simpson
Kat Graham
Kathryn Hahn
Niall Horan
Maia Mitchell
Heidi Klum
Khalid
Sabrina Carpenter
Caleb McLaughlin
Gaten Matarazzo
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Goes Shirtless in a Suit — and Her Level of Sexy Is Unfathomable
by Celia Fernandez
Eminem MTV EMAs 2017 Performance Video
Eminem
Eminem Tugs at Heartstrings With a Moving Performance of "Walk on Water" at the EMAs
by Terry Carter
Diane Kruger Giambattista Valli Dress at the Bambi Awards
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger's Gown Is the Pretty, Pretty Princess Dress You're Dying to Dress Up In
by Gemma Cartwright
Selena Gomez at the 2017 American Music Awards
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
by Monica Sisavat
Victoria Beckham's Pregnancy Style
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Maternity Style Tip For Expectant Moms Is Pretty Frickin' Brilliant
by Sarah Wasilak
Latest Fashion
