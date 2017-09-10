 Skip Nav
The Best Designer Brands to Shop For on eBay

Frequent eBay users know you can buy and sell almost anything online. But fashion girls are concerned with one topic: designer goods. The e-commerce site offers a range of new and vintage luxury items from bags to clothes and more accessories.

We discovered a system for scouting out the best pieces. It mainly involves doing your research on the jacket or handbag you seek and stalking your item on eBay for the best quality and price before closing the deal.

To help you even further, we narrowed down the designer brands you should actually pay attention to and suggested the right pieces to shop for. Hopefully, this handy guide will make your next eBay hunt even easier.

vintage 1994 cream alpaca fur coat
$1,340
Buy Now
tri-fold style
$375
Buy Now
the new Nile bag
$2,225
Buy Now
vintage frame with a butterfly shape
$34
Buy Now
Les Confessions silk twill scarf
$450
Buy Now
rose-gold chronograph style
$145
Buy Now
double G buckle belt
$750
Buy Now
Stella McCartney Elyse platforms
$669
Buy Now
Chanel
Prada
Chloé
Dior
Hermès
Stuart Weitzman
Acne Studios
Michael Kors
Louis Vuitton
Cartier
Gucci
Stella McCartney
