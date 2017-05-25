The Gucci Piece to Buy For 2017 Goes With Every Outfit You'll Ever Wear

Think back to the last time you wore a belt. If you can't, same here. It's one of those accessories that gets more wear on the hooks of our closet than around our actual waist. But, that's about to all change when you see the Gucci logo belt. Bloggers are already wearing it, of course, and they just gave us some fresh inspiration on how to style the iconic piece.

You can loop it around the waistband of your jeans with a tucked sweater or use it to cinch in your boho dress. Regardless of how you wear it, the eye-catching, but not flashy, logo provides the right punch to an outfit. Heck, it even looks good with a t-shirt and sneakers. The accessory is such a simple piece that can be magically dressed up or down hundreds of ways, which is why we love it.

We say the Gucci fur loafers had a good run, because the belt is the piece you should invest in for 2017. Read on for some smart style inspo, then add one to your cart.