The Gucci Piece to Buy For 2017 Goes With Every Outfit You'll Ever Wear

Gucci Belt Trend

The Gucci Piece to Buy For 2017 Goes With Every Outfit You'll Ever Wear

Think back to the last time you wore a belt. If you can't, same here. It's one of those accessories that gets more wear on the hooks of our closet than around our actual waist. But, that's about to all change when you see the Gucci logo belt. Bloggers are already wearing it, of course, and they just gave us some fresh inspiration on how to style the iconic piece.

You can loop it around the waistband of your jeans with a tucked sweater or use it to cinch in your boho dress. Regardless of how you wear it, the eye-catching, but not flashy, logo provides the right punch to an outfit. Heck, it even looks good with a t-shirt and sneakers. The accessory is such a simple piece that can be magically dressed up or down hundreds of ways, which is why we love it.

We say the Gucci fur loafers had a good run, because the belt is the piece you should invest in for 2017. Read on for some smart style inspo, then add one to your cart.

Shop Brands
Gucci · GUESS · Talbots · Ralph Lauren · Salvatore Ferragamo
Image Source: Getty
The Simplest Way to Wear the Gucci Belt Is With Jeans

A photo posted by MICAH GIANNELI (@micahgianneli) on

Whether It Be a Denim or Leather Material

A photo posted by Ariadna Gonzalez (@trendyenbailarinas) on

But We Like It With a Dress, Too

A photo posted by nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) on

It'll Cinch in Your Waist, Especially If Your Dress Is Billowy

A photo posted by by JILL WALLACE (@littleblackboots) on

The Belt's a Nice Way to Spice Up a White Tee

A photo posted by Sasha Simon • lolariostyle (@lolariostyle) on

And Goes Well With a Plain Black Tank and Heels

A photo posted by Erica Hoida • FashionedChic (@fashionedchicstyling) on

Let the Logo Peek Through Under a Thick Sweater

A photo posted by Blair Eadie / Atlantic-Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on

The Belt Even Works With Sneakers

A photo posted by Iris Dijkers 🙋🏻 A Dash Of Fash (@adashoffash) on

Gucci Leather Belt With Double G ($990) More similar options ahead.

Gucci Leather Belt With Double G ($990)

More similar options ahead.

Gucci
Wide leather belt with Double G
$990
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Belts
GUESS
Reversible Quattro G Logo Belt
$44.50
from GUESS
Buy Now See more GUESS Belts
Talbots
Novelty-Buckle Reversible Belt
$49
from Talbots
Buy Now See more Talbots Belts
Ralph Lauren
Saffiano Leather Belt
$58
from Ralph Lauren
Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Belts
Salvatore Ferragamo
Medium Giancini Reversible Belt
$395
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Belts
Gucci
Interlocking G Buckle Belt
$390 $234
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Gucci Belts
Fashion InstagramsGet The LookTrendsGucciAccessoriesBeltsShopping
