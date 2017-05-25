5/25/17 5/25/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Fashion Instagrams Gucci Belt Trend The Gucci Piece to Buy For 2017 Goes With Every Outfit You'll Ever Wear May 25, 2017 by Marina Liao 373 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Think back to the last time you wore a belt. If you can't, same here. It's one of those accessories that gets more wear on the hooks of our closet than around our actual waist. But, that's about to all change when you see the Gucci logo belt. Bloggers are already wearing it, of course, and they just gave us some fresh inspiration on how to style the iconic piece. You can loop it around the waistband of your jeans with a tucked sweater or use it to cinch in your boho dress. Regardless of how you wear it, the eye-catching, but not flashy, logo provides the right punch to an outfit. Heck, it even looks good with a t-shirt and sneakers. The accessory is such a simple piece that can be magically dressed up or down hundreds of ways, which is why we love it. We say the Gucci fur loafers had a good run, because the belt is the piece you should invest in for 2017. Read on for some smart style inspo, then add one to your cart. RelatedThis Vintage Top Is About to Replace Your Basic White T-ShirtGigi Hadid Loves Wearing the Shoes Every Fashion Girl Has on Her Wish ListCan You Guess Hollywood's Favorite Label of the Year? Shop Brands Gucci · GUESS · Talbots · Ralph Lauren · Salvatore Ferragamo Image Source: Getty The Simplest Way to Wear the Gucci Belt Is With Jeans A photo posted by MICAH GIANNELI (@micahgianneli) on Nov 5, 2016 at 4:27am PDT Whether It Be a Denim or Leather Material A photo posted by Ariadna Gonzalez (@trendyenbailarinas) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:57am PST But We Like It With a Dress, Too A photo posted by nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:12pm PST It'll Cinch in Your Waist, Especially If Your Dress Is Billowy A photo posted by by JILL WALLACE (@littleblackboots) on Nov 10, 2016 at 11:16am PST The Belt's a Nice Way to Spice Up a White Tee A photo posted by Sasha Simon • lolariostyle (@lolariostyle) on Sep 20, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT And Goes Well With a Plain Black Tank and Heels A photo posted by Erica Hoida • FashionedChic (@fashionedchicstyling) on Sep 29, 2016 at 9:41pm PDT Let the Logo Peek Through Under a Thick Sweater A photo posted by Blair Eadie / Atlantic-Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:17pm PST The Belt Even Works With Sneakers A photo posted by Iris Dijkers 🙋🏻 A Dash Of Fash (@adashoffash) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:07am PST Gucci Leather Belt With Double G ($990) More similar options ahead. Gucci Wide leather belt with Double G $990 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Belts GUESS Reversible Quattro G Logo Belt $44.50 from GUESS Buy Now See more GUESS Belts Talbots Novelty-Buckle Reversible Belt $49 from Talbots Buy Now See more Talbots Belts Ralph Lauren Saffiano Leather Belt $58 from Ralph Lauren Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Belts Salvatore Ferragamo Medium Giancini Reversible Belt $395 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Belts Gucci Interlocking G Buckle Belt $390 $234 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Gucci Belts Share this post Fashion InstagramsGet The LookTrendsGucciAccessoriesBeltsShopping