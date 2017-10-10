 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
Fashion Month's 8 Most Wearable Trends
Street Style
Paris Fashion Week Street Style Is Everything You've Been Waiting For
Style Tips
How to Wear the Most Playful Fall Boot Trend and Still Look Sophisticated
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Surprisingly Chic Shoe Line Is Inspired by Your Favorite Disney Villains

Say what you want about Disney villains, but let's admit it: bad guys always dress better. The evil queen from Snow White has killer collar game, Maleficent knows the power of statement headwear, and who can forget the enviable wardrobe of Disney's ultimate fashion icon, Cruella De Vil? (Minus the puppies, of course.) So it makes sense that, eventually, a designer would allow the baddest b*tches in the Disney game to serve as inspiration for a line — and luckily for us, that's exactly what happened with this collection of affordable shoes.

Taiwanese fashion retailer GraceGift has a rad assortment of styles inspired by various Disney villains, including Ursula and the Red Queen. Whether you want slides, mules, or block heels, there is a villainous shoe for you in the collection (which ranges from $30 to $51 plus international shipping). Check out our editor's picks to see the best from the lineup.

Maleficent Pointed-Toe Mule Heel ($33)
Maleficent Pointed-Toe Mule Heel ($33)
Maleficent Pointed-Toe Mule Heel ($33)
Maleficent Pointed-Toe Mule Heel ($33)
Cruella Velvet Block Heel ($33)
Cruella Velvet Block Heel ($33)
Cruella Velvet Block Heel ($33)
Cruella Velvet Block Heel ($33)
Evil Queen Ankle-Strap Sandal ($36)
Evil Queen Ankle-Strap Sandal ($36)
Evil Queen Ankle-Strap Sandal ($36)
Evil Queen Ankle-Strap Sandal ($36)
Evil Queen Ankle-Strap Sandal ($36)
Evil Queen Ankle-Strap Sandal ($36)
Ursula Square-Toe Heel ($41)
Ursula Square-Toe Heel ($41)
Ursula Square-Toe Heel ($41)
Ursula Square-Toe Heel ($41)
Ursula Square-Toe Heel ($41)
Ursula Square-Toe Heel ($41)
Ursula Square-Toe Heel ($41)
Evil Queen Back-Tie Ankle Boot ($30)
Evil Queen Back-Tie Ankle Boot ($30)
Evil Queen Back-Tie Ankle Boot ($30)
Ursula's Eye Shiny Slip-On ($51)
Ursula's Eye Shiny Slip-On ($51)
Ursula's Eye Shiny Slip-On ($51)
Ursula's Eye Shiny Slip-On ($51)
Red Queen Cover Pointed-Toe Block Heel ($30)
Red Queen Cover Pointed-Toe Block Heel ($30)
Red Queen Cover Pointed-Toe Block Heel ($30)
3
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Disney VillainsDisneyTrendsShoes
Spring Fashion
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Glitter Boots 2017
Glitter
by Krista Jones
Gigi Hadid Monochrome Outfits
Gigi Hadid
13 Times We Wanted Gigi Hadid's Monochrome Outfit For Ourselves
by Marina Liao
DIY Pixar Costumes
Pixar
Every DIY Pixar Costume You Could Possibly Think of in 1 Place
by Macy Cate Williams
Disney Villain Costumes For Women
Disney
Channel Your Inner Disney Villain With This 1-Stop-Shop Collection
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds