15 1-and-Done Halloween Costumes You Won't Be Embarrassed to Wear to Work

Before you start panicking about your Halloween costume, let us assure you there is absolutely nothing to worry about. Why? Because we already found your perfect costumes. The shoppable pieces below are what we call one-and-done outfits for busy ladies on the go (sorry but we're skipping those takes-a-week-to-DIY looks this year). From skeleton print dresses to cheeky "this is my costume" tees, these items are time-savers when it comes to Halloween dressing. Plus, they're all office appropriate too. Don't think twice about adding the costumes ahead to your checkout cart.