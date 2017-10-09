These 9 TV Characters Will Make For the Most Stylish Costume of Your Life

This year, there's plenty of TV style to inspire your Halloween costume. From Chanel Oberlin on Scream Queens to Scandal's Olivia Pope, who continues to command our attention, we've got so many ideas up our sleeve. Whether these characters are brand new, like Bonnie Carlson from Big Little Lies, or living out their final seasons, 2017 introduced a handful of flashy outfits that became iconic. The looks here will be recognizable wherever you choose to party, so shop every last accessory and pay the small screen some respect. The nine leading ladies here have some of the most pristine wardrobes we've ever seen — or, er, imagined.