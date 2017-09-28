These 12 Sustainable Brands Will Change the Way You Shop

The topic of sustainability is one the fashion community has been discussing for years now. But there's a difference between talking and actually doing something about it. Whether it's using environmentally friendly fabrics or paying employees fair wages, many companies are taking the necessary steps to become more sustainable.

Ahead, we've curated a list of companies with a mission to create eco-friendly designs that are just as stylish as the ones you see on the runway or at your favorite fast-fashion retailers. From Where Mountains Meet to Reformation, these are the 12 feel-good brands that have set out to change the world (and the way you shop).