Uh-Oh — There's Some Legal Drama Brewing About 1 of Emily Ratajkowski's Swimwear Designs

Emily Ratajkowski is practically the reigning queen of cute swimsuits, so we all but sprinted to grab our credit cards when the model and actress officially launched her own swim line, Inamorata Swim. Although EmRata started the collection by releasing six different swimsuits, one piece in particular has captured our attention: the Cardiff one-piece in black.

The strapless suit is incredibly sexy, featuring four bow-tie attachments in front, which allows plenty of skin to peek through. In addition to black, the one-piece is also available in a beige polka-dot pattern and a warm marigold color.

Unfortunately, it looks like the swimsuit's design may not be as original as EmRata thought. The 26-year-old model has been accused of allegedly copying the design from Lisa Marie Fernandez, a New York-based women's lifestyle brand that sells a suit with a remarkably similar silhouette. Fernandez's Poppy suit is also strapless and features adjustable bows in the front, just like the Cardiff suit. In an official statement regarding the controversy, the brand called for "the immediate cease and desist of Inamorata's sale" of the style. Yikes!

Regardless of the legal matters at hand, there's no denying that the one-piece is downright hot — and EmRata sure as hell knows how to wear it like its her damn job. Ahead see a few screen-fogging snaps of the model sporting the black bathing suit, and then keep reading to place an order for yourself before it's too late.