Emily Ratajkowski Designed the Swimsuit You'll Wear on Every Vacation
Emily Ratajkowski Designed the Swimsuit You'll Wear on Every Vacation

We all know Emily Ratajkowski is an expert at selecting the cutest swimsuits and taking the sexiest bikinigrams. Now she's taking that passion and turning it into a full-blown project (next to her acting and modeling gigs) by launching a swim line. After teasing the news on Instagram in none other than a polka-dot one-piece, the star launched her website Inamorata Swim with six different swimsuits.

The styles range from bikinis to sexy one-pieces with open backs, and start at $75. Though Emily quietly launched her swimsuits, it's only a matter of time before everyone discovers them and the items sell out. Scroll on for a look, and grab yours before it's gone.

Inamorata Swim Neptune Top
$75
from inamorataswim.com
Buy Now
Inamorata Swim Neptune Bottom
$75
from inamorataswim.com
Buy Now
Inamorata Swim Cardiff
$160
from inamorataswim.com
Buy Now
Inamorata Swim Swami's
$160
from inamorataswim.com
Buy Now
Vulcan Top
$80
from inamorataswim.com
Buy Now
Inamorata Swim Leucadia
$160
from inamorataswim.com
Buy Now
Orpheus Top
$75
from inamorataswim.com
Buy Now
Orpheus Bottom
$75
from inamorataswim.com
Buy Now
Inamorata Swim Bikini
Inamorata Swim Cardiff
Inamorata Swim Leopard Swimsuit
Inamorata Swim Vulcan Top
Inamorata Swim Polka Dot Swimsuit
Inamorata Swim Bikini
