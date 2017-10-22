Emily Ratajkowski's Sexy Dress Isn't the Only Thing That'll Catch Your Attention — Just Look at Her Shoes

Let's just call it what it is and name Emily Ratajkowski the queen of unexpected shoes. The supermodel was seen at a party celebrating her campaign with Frye. For the event, Emily wore an embroidered Pringle of Scotland dress that featured a sexy cutout bustier. Rather than styling her dress with a pair of sandals or heels, Emily completed her look with an unexpected pair of riding boots by Frye. Keep reading to have a look at her ensemble and buy her exact boots for your collection, too.