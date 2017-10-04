Emily Ratajkowski's Dress Left Little to the Imagination, but Her Heels Were From Our Wildest Dreams

Probably the only person who could wear a button-down shirt as a dress so effortlessly is supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. For an event hosted by Vogue at Paris Fashion Week, Emily wore a head-to-toe Jacquemus look from the designer's recent Spring 2018 collection. Her revealing white dress, which featured a plunging neckline, was a complete style 180 from the ethereal Brock Collection gown she wore just a few days prior.

Emily styled her slouchy button-down dress with a pair of interesting mismatched heels by the designer. One of her beige heels featured a block heel while the other featured a yellow ball heel. Keep reading to have a look at Emily's full ensemble ahead. Then buy similar versions of her sexy dress if you want to give her look a try.