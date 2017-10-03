Emma Roberts Wore Her Swimsuit the 1 Way No One Ever Really Does

Summer's ending soon and everyone, including Emma Roberts, feels it. She shared a #tbt snap of herself in an Adriana Degreas swimsuit while holding a water gun and captioned the photo, "Last days of Summer." The bright orange one-piece wasn't a style you see on stars often, and even more rare? Emma accessorized her swimsuit with a leopard printed belt from Paige.

Whether that was the work of her stylist, Brit Elkin, or Emma's own idea, we can't be sure. But it was definitely a unique take on styling swimwear. It's too bad our final days at the beach are numbered because we would totally try Emma's fashion trick ourselves. Read on to see the star's throwback outfit, then shop similar picks.