Emmy Rossum Wedding Dress
Emmy Rossum's Carolina Herrera Wedding Dress Was Every Bit as Stunning as We Pictured It'd Be
While most of us were relaxing at the beach over Memorial Day weekend, Emmy Rossum was busy marrying the man of her dreams, Sam Esmail, in an intimate ceremony in New York. We already knew that the Shameless actress would be wearing a custom Carolina Herrera design for her big day, but we have to say her gorgeous wedding dress exceeded all of our expectations. Emmy looked ethereal in an embroidered, off-the-shoulder gown by the designer that featured a cascading train and long veil. Have a look at the stunning bride ahead.