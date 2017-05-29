 Skip Nav
Emmy Rossum's Carolina Herrera Wedding Dress Was Every Bit as Stunning as We Pictured It'd Be
15 of Queen Elizabeth's Diamonds That You Have to See to Believe
The Most Magical Disney Dresses We Could Find at Cannes
22 Juicy Facts About Zara, Straight From an Insider Employee
Emmy Rossum's Carolina Herrera Wedding Dress Was Every Bit as Stunning as We Pictured It'd Be

While most of us were relaxing at the beach over Memorial Day weekend, Emmy Rossum was busy marrying the man of her dreams, Sam Esmail, in an intimate ceremony in New York. We already knew that the Shameless actress would be wearing a custom Carolina Herrera design for her big day, but we have to say her gorgeous wedding dress exceeded all of our expectations. Emmy looked ethereal in an embroidered, off-the-shoulder gown by the designer that featured a cascading train and long veil. Have a look at the stunning bride ahead.

Emmy Rossum's Wedding Gown Might Have Just Gone Down the Runway

Celebrity WeddingWedding DressEmmy RossumCarolina HerreraWedding
