14 Reasons Espadrille Slides Are the Ultimate Summer Shoe

Espadrille Slides

When it comes to your Summer shoe wardrobe, espadrilles are always a must. But now you can take this classic shoe one step further by mixing it up with the slide trend. We're loving this mashup even more because slides have an elevated edge to them, not to mention they are super cute and match with pretty much everything. Slide right into this season's most comfortable shoe choice with these stylish picks.

Shop Brands
Castaner · Dolce Vita · Botkier · Prada · Sam Edelman · Moncler · Joie · MICHAEL Michael Kors · Kensie · Manebi · Valentino · Stella McCartney · Marc Fisher · Soludos · Jimmy Choo · Matt Bernson · French Connection
Matt Bernson Palma Slides
Matt Bernson Palma Slides

Go for the nautical theme with these Matt Bernson Palma Slides ($140). The striped canvas and braided bottoms give this shoe a fresh look.

Matt Bernson
Palma Slides
$140
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Matt Bernson Mules & Clogs
Soludos Vogue 125 Embroidered Mule
Soludos Vogue 125 Embroidered Mule

One of the ways Vogue is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year is with this amazing collaboration with Soludos. Get these Soludos Vogue 125 Embroidered Mule ($69) before they sell out. They are limited-edition and available now.

Soludos Vogue 125 Embroidered Mule
$69
from soludos.com
Buy Now
Carmelinas Nina Espadrille Slides
Carmelinas Nina Espadrille Slides

Try these Carmelinas Nina Espadrille Slides ($125) for your next vacation. The natural straw is weaved through with metallic threads and gives them a shimmery shine.

shopbop.com Mules & Clogs
Carmelinas Nina Espadrille Slides
$125
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Mules & Clogs
Joie Walda Tassel Mules
Joie Walda Tassel Mules

The peach suede material gives these Joie Walda Tassel Mules ($113) an elegant look. They're accented with tassels and a braided edging for a delicate finish.

Joie
Walda Tassel Mules
$188$112.80
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Joie Mules & Clogs
Stella McCartney Cross-Front Flatform Espadrille Slides
Stella McCartney Cross-Front Flatform Espadrille Slides

If you're looking for some extra height, try these fun Stella McCartney Flatform Espadrille Slides ($214). Match these with a printed dress for a funky look.

Stella McCartney
Cross-front flatform espadrille slides
$306$214
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Platforms
Valentino Tropical Bow Espadrille Slide Sandal
Valentino Tropical Bow Espadrille Slide Sandal

These sweet Valentino Tropical Bow Espadrille Slide Sandals ($297) are a luxe addition to any outfit. The suede bow elevates these classic sandals.

Valentino
Tropical Bow Espadrille Slide Sandal
$495$297
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Valentino Sandals
French Connection Luz Cross Strap Espadrilles Slide Sandals
French Connection Luz Cross Strap Espadrilles Slide Sandals

Bring the denim trend to your feet with these French Connection Strap Espadrilles Slide Sandals ($63). Match with a white dress for a chic Hamptons-inspired look.

French Connection
Luz Cross Strap Espadrilles Slide Sandals
$90$63
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more French Connection Sandals
Sam Edelman Lynda Espadrille Slides
Sam Edelman Lynda Espadrille Slides

Try these Sam Edelman Lynda Espadrille Slides ($100) for a low-key look. Pair these with a floral maxi dress for a comfy girls'-day outfit.

Sam Edelman
Lynda Espadrille Slides
$100
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Flats
Manebi Hamptons Suede And Brocade Espadrille Slides
Manebi Hamptons Suede And Brocade Espadrille Slides

These Manebi Hamptons Espadrille Slides ($110) are handmade in Spain by artisans in La Rioja. Match with jean shorts for those hot days.

Manebi
Hamptons Suede And Brocade Espadrille Slides - Beige
$110
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Manebi Sandals
Matt Bernson Palma Espadrille Slides
Matt Bernson Palma Espadrille Slides

Try these two-toned Matt Bernson Palma Slides ($120) for an edgy espadrille look. The top is made with supersoft goatskin leather for all-day comfort.

Matt Bernson
Palma Espadrille Slides
$120
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Matt Bernson Mules & Clogs
Kaanas Sedona Espadrille Mules
Kaanas Sedona Espadrille Mules

Slide into these pink suede Kaanas Sedona Espadrille Mules ($99). Match with your favorite ripped jeans for a chill Summer vibe.

shopbop.com Flats
KAANAS Sedona Espadrille Mules
$99
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Flats
Mint + Rose Olivia Slide
Mint + Rose Olivia Slide

These Mint + Rose Olivia Slides ($78) slides come in this suede whiskey color. If you're looking for darker twist, they are also available in black canvas.

Azalea Sandals
Olivia Slide
$78
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Sandals
Jimmy Choo Nixon Suede Espadrille Slides
Jimmy Choo Nixon Suede Espadrille Slides

It's all about the details with these Jimmy Choo Nixon Suede Espadrille Slides ($595). The bottom of the braiding is lined with a glitter-speckled sole accented by pink velvet.

Jimmy Choo
Nixon suede espadrille slides
$595
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Flats
Moncler Evelyne Leather Espadrille Slides
Moncler Evelyne Leather Espadrille Slides

Get festive and rock these red, white, and blue Moncler Evelyne Espadrille Slides ($262). They are the perfect choice for the athletics-lover who wants to get in on the espadrille trend.

Moncler
Evelyne leather espadrille slides
$375$262
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Moncler Flats
Summer ShoppingEspadrillesSummerTrendsShoesShopping
