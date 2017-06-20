6/20/17 6/20/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Espadrille Slides 14 Reasons Espadrille Slides Are the Ultimate Summer Shoe June 20, 2017 by Krista Jones 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When it comes to your Summer shoe wardrobe, espadrilles are always a must. But now you can take this classic shoe one step further by mixing it up with the slide trend. We're loving this mashup even more because slides have an elevated edge to them, not to mention they are super cute and match with pretty much everything. Slide right into this season's most comfortable shoe choice with these stylish picks. Matt Bernson Palma Slides Go for the nautical theme with these Matt Bernson Palma Slides ($140). The striped canvas and braided bottoms give this shoe a fresh look. Matt Bernson Palma Slides $140 from shopbop.com Soludos Vogue 125 Embroidered Mule One of the ways Vogue is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year is with this amazing collaboration with Soludos. Get these Soludos Vogue 125 Embroidered Mule ($69) before they sell out. They are limited-edition and available now. Soludos Vogue 125 Embroidered Mule $69 from soludos.com Carmelinas Nina Espadrille Slides Try these Carmelinas Nina Espadrille Slides ($125) for your next vacation. The natural straw is weaved through with metallic threads and gives them a shimmery shine. shopbop.com Mules & Clogs Carmelinas Nina Espadrille Slides $125 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Mules & Clogs Joie Walda Tassel Mules The peach suede material gives these Joie Walda Tassel Mules ($113) an elegant look. They're accented with tassels and a braided edging for a delicate finish. Joie Walda Tassel Mules $188$112.80 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Joie Mules & Clogs Stella McCartney Cross-Front Flatform Espadrille Slides If you're looking for some extra height, try these fun Stella McCartney Flatform Espadrille Slides ($214). Match these with a printed dress for a funky look. Stella McCartney Cross-front flatform espadrille slides $306$214 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Platforms Valentino Tropical Bow Espadrille Slide Sandal These sweet Valentino Tropical Bow Espadrille Slide Sandals ($297) are a luxe addition to any outfit. The suede bow elevates these classic sandals. Valentino Tropical Bow Espadrille Slide Sandal $495$297 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Valentino Sandals French Connection Luz Cross Strap Espadrilles Slide Sandals Bring the denim trend to your feet with these French Connection Strap Espadrilles Slide Sandals ($63). Match with a white dress for a chic Hamptons-inspired look. French Connection Luz Cross Strap Espadrilles Slide Sandals $90$63 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more French Connection Sandals Sam Edelman Lynda Espadrille Slides Try these Sam Edelman Lynda Espadrille Slides ($100) for a low-key look. Pair these with a floral maxi dress for a comfy girls'-day outfit. Sam Edelman Lynda Espadrille Slides $100 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Flats Manebi Hamptons Suede And Brocade Espadrille Slides These Manebi Hamptons Espadrille Slides ($110) are handmade in Spain by artisans in La Rioja. Match with jean shorts for those hot days. Manebi Hamptons Suede And Brocade Espadrille Slides - Beige $110 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Manebi Sandals Matt Bernson Palma Espadrille Slides Try these two-toned Matt Bernson Palma Slides ($120) for an edgy espadrille look. The top is made with supersoft goatskin leather for all-day comfort. Matt Bernson Palma Espadrille Slides $120 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Matt Bernson Mules & Clogs Kaanas Sedona Espadrille Mules Slide into these pink suede Kaanas Sedona Espadrille Mules ($99). Match with your favorite ripped jeans for a chill Summer vibe. shopbop.com Flats KAANAS Sedona Espadrille Mules $99 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Flats Mint + Rose Olivia Slide These Mint + Rose Olivia Slides ($78) slides come in this suede whiskey color. If you're looking for darker twist, they are also available in black canvas. Azalea Sandals Olivia Slide $78 from Azalea Jimmy Choo Nixon Suede Espadrille Slides It's all about the details with these Jimmy Choo Nixon Suede Espadrille Slides ($595). The bottom of the braiding is lined with a glitter-speckled sole accented by pink velvet. Jimmy Choo Nixon suede espadrille slides $595 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Moncler Evelyne Leather Espadrille Slides Get festive and rock these red, white, and blue Moncler Evelyne Espadrille Slides ($262). They are the perfect choice for the athletics-lover who wants to get in on the espadrille trend. Moncler Evelyne leather espadrille slides $375$262 from MATCHESFASHION.COM