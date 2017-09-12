The 9 Things You Need to Know About Fall Fashion

When Summer Fridays wrap, you'll probably be wondering: what will Fall look like? As far as the forecast for your closet, we've got you covered. Looking to the runways, we've zeroed in on the trends we'll be seeing everywhere all season. These nine major looks — from the coats that'll change up your look from the outside in, to the color palette you'll see cropping up all over the racks — is the list that'll guide your outfit planning and your shopping. Read on and soak it in.