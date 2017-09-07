 Skip Nav
The 1 Outfit That Pops Up Every Fashion Week Without Fail
Meet the 22 Best Dressed Women at Fashion Month
Keep Your Eyes Peeled: These Are the New Models You're About to See Everywhere
0
After 20 Years, 1997's Top Fashion Trends Are Back in Style

The cycle of a trend is sort of a funny one: first something's really in, then it's really out, then it makes a triumphant return, cooler, modernized, and ready to be worn again. That's kind of what happened when it came to '90s staples. A few years ago, rocking a tracksuit out and about might have been perceived as outdated and lazy. Now? It's near impossible to find an It girl who doesn't have one in her closet.

We've recently discovered an easy hack for predicting the hottest styles, and it has to do with going back in time rather than looking forward. Read on for some 1997 styles you'll likely see everywhere in 2017. If you could just promise to stay away from that frosted white lip gloss, we'll be forever grateful.

Monochrome Outfits
Jeweled Chokers
Velvet Everything
Platform Shoes and Sneakers
Waist Chains
Strapless Dresses and Chunky Sandals
Midcalf Boots
Tank Tops With Piping and Simple Black Skirts
High-Cut Tank Tops
Denim on Denim
Matching Crop Top and Skirt Sets
Short-Sleeved Dresses
Peasant Necklines
Trackpants and Tracksuits
Wrapping a Sweater Around Your Shoulders
Tommy Hilfiger Everything
Illusion Necklines
Slip-Like Dresses
Silky Suits
Midlength Skirts and Slides
Details That Wrap Around Your Midsection
'70s-Inspired Furry Collars
Small Shoulder Bags
Crop Tops and Athletic Pants
Colorful Sunglasses
Dusters and Animal Prints
Off-the-Shoulder Styles
Black Turtlenecks and Long Jackets
