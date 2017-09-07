After 20 Years, 1997's Top Fashion Trends Are Back in Style

The cycle of a trend is sort of a funny one: first something's really in, then it's really out, then it makes a triumphant return, cooler, modernized, and ready to be worn again. That's kind of what happened when it came to '90s staples. A few years ago, rocking a tracksuit out and about might have been perceived as outdated and lazy. Now? It's near impossible to find an It girl who doesn't have one in her closet.

We've recently discovered an easy hack for predicting the hottest styles, and it has to do with going back in time rather than looking forward. Read on for some 1997 styles you'll likely see everywhere in 2017. If you could just promise to stay away from that frosted white lip gloss, we'll be forever grateful.