This Is How 4 Editors Dressed For Fashion Week IRL

Fashion Week street style is meant to turn heads, but when you're an editor with a busy schedule, running from show to show, you have to consider what's practical, too. Our team hit the ground in NYC with a lineup of looks that check both boxes: a high-low mix of stylish outfits and plenty of comfy shoes (or a pair of heels for the braver souls). We documented six days of real-life looks that come with styling inspiration to last for seasons (like wearing dresses over jeans) to inspire your own street style.

Read on to see what four fashion editors on the job actually wear for the busiest week of the year.

Day 1
On assistant editor Nikita Ramsinghani: Maje leather jacket, Zayn the Label dress, Saint Laurent handbag, and Salvatore Ferragamo boots.
On Fashion director Hannah Weil McKinley: Zara top, Citizens of Humanity Jeans, Muun bag, Chanel shoes, and Westward Leaning sunglasses
On editor Sarah Wasilak: Tophshop top, skirt, and bag, and H&M shoes
Day 2
On Sarah: Topshop dress, ASOS shoes, and Urban Outfitters bag
On Marina: Two Feathers jumpsuit and Stuart Weitzman heels
On Nikita: Sea NY shirt, Cult Gaia bag, Blank NYC jeans, and Neous boots.
Day 3
On Marina: Stylekeepers dress, Stan Smith sock sneakers, and Zara bag
On Hannah: Westward Leaning sunglasses, Zara dress, Muun bag, and Chloe boots
On Nikita: Zayn the Label dress, Valentino handbag, and Mix No.6 suede mules
Day 5
On Nikita: English Factory dress, Isabel Marant sneakers, Dior sunglasses and handbag
On Marina: Mango denim top, Topshop jeans, and Levi's denim jacket
On Sarah: Forever 21 t-shirt, Mango skirt, H&M sneakers, and Urban Outfitters bag
Day 6
On Nikita: Off-White leather jacket, Rag & Bone jeans and tee, Alexander Wang boots, and YSL handbag
On Sarah: Storets dress, Forever 21 boots, and &Other Stories bracelet
On Marina: Argent pantsuit, Uniqlo top, and Kenneth Kole sneakers
On Sarah: ASOS dress, COS bag, Urban Outfitters sunglasses, and Converse sneakers
