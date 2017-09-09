 Skip Nav
Fall's Best Layering Trend Is Ridiculously Flattering — and Involves Your Summer Dress

One of the most flattering trends to come out of 2017 (and maybe even the second half of 2016, too) is wearing a dress over jeans. Aside from the obvious function behind the move — extra layers provide warmth and your Summer maxis get more use — the look is totally street cool. After all, when you pair a feminine, flowy dress with edgy denim, you're striking the perfect balance between casual and elegant.

That means that complete with heels, the ensemble is appropriate for an event or a night out, and with sneakers, you're instantly the best dressed lady at brunch. But before you get to styling, you need to know that there are so many different ways to pull off this outfit. You can unbutton your dress and tuck half of it loosely into your waistband, or you can work a boxy, oversize silhouette with an added jacket or sweater. Read on to find the option that's right for you, then shop a few pieces to help you achieve a winning combination.

Play with proportions by styling your minidress with slouchy, straight-leg denim.
Create a look that feels polished by folding up your jeans, slipping on structured sneakers, and choosing a boxy turtleneck silhouette.
Go for volume and turn heads when you stand tall in booties.
Wear an embellished tunic over wide-leg jeans that pool to the ground.
Layer your fanciest cocktail dress over cropped jeans and heels.
Knot up one side of your slip to reveal statement booties.
Layer a contrast top underneath your dress to break up patterns in your outfit.
Belt your dress to add dimension to your look or complement the rest of your accessories.
Choose an asymmetrical sweater dress that lifts on one side to reveal your shoes.
Be subtle about your denim, and just let it peek out from the bottom of your hemline.
Work a dress with a slit so your jeans are revealed at the front.
Layer your dark wrap dress over jeans and complete with heeled booties.
Go for a dramatic dress with lots of color, and add an extra splash with your heels.
Tuck half of your shirt dress into the waistband of your jeans and cinch with a belt.
Add a textural element to your look when you contrast dark velvet with light-wash denim.
Play with pastels when you add a wrap or shrug onto your coat dress.
Slip into a buzzy graphic print with bell sleeves, but keep your denim streamlined.
Layer a sheer, chiffon dress over your jeans and cover up with a tweed blazer.
Coordinate balloon sleeves with wide, flared jeans and go for an oversize shape.
Elongate your figure with a turtleneck tunic, heels, and skinny jeans.
Go for a structural, artsy look when you throw on all your jewel-toned satin pieces at once.
Unzip your sleeveless pleated jacket to reveal lighter tones and chunky sandals.
Create a multidimensional look when you throw a statement sweatshirt over a striped dress and boyfriend jeans.
Play up the boudoir look in a pajama shirt and tights.
Throw a super low-cut dress with ruffles over your favorite striped button-down and complete with ultradistressed denim.
Add a chunky knit over two breezy, lightweight lace dresses.
Work all of your neutrals with a mustard-toned dress that will pop against your jacket.
Attract eyes down to your denim with metallic loafers.
Start your look with a simple white tee, which will act as a crisp foundation for your outfit combination.
With denim separating your prints, you should have no problem incorporating two different patterns into your look.
Coordinate stripes and strappy heels with a pair of skinny cropped jeans.
