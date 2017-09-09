One of the most flattering trends to come out of 2017 (and maybe even the second half of 2016, too) is wearing a dress over jeans. Aside from the obvious function behind the move — extra layers provide warmth and your Summer maxis get more use — the look is totally street cool. After all, when you pair a feminine, flowy dress with edgy denim, you're striking the perfect balance between casual and elegant.

That means that complete with heels, the ensemble is appropriate for an event or a night out, and with sneakers, you're instantly the best dressed lady at brunch. But before you get to styling, you need to know that there are so many different ways to pull off this outfit. You can unbutton your dress and tuck half of it loosely into your waistband, or you can work a boxy, oversize silhouette with an added jacket or sweater. Read on to find the option that's right for you, then shop a few pieces to help you achieve a winning combination.