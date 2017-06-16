6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid Stalvey Bag Gigi Hadid Has Been Carrying This Adorable Summer Bag All Week June 16, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Gigi Hadid might just have an infatuation with miniature bags. And like most other fashion girls, we don't blame her. It seems like all of our favorite designer silhouettes have been shrunken down and made compact for easy, breezy Summer days ahead. After being the first star to debut Burberry's new DK88 bag in its smaller size, Gigi picked up this Stalvey top handle mini in two shades: natural lizard and white alligator. Gigi spent a full week in New York stepping out in casual looks that were finished with the Stalvey designs. Each time, they added structure and a touch of luxury to her outfit. Being that they're so tiny, these pouches are also pretty darn cute and appealing. Imagine giving up your wallet just to pack your keys and credit card away in a satchel like this, feeling light as you walk down the street. Scroll for a look at how Gigi wears her Stalvey purses, then shop them for yourself along with plenty of similar options. RelatedGigi Hadid Found the Little Black Bag That Magically Goes With Everything Shop Brands Proenza Schouler · Furla · Ted Baker · Dolce & Gabbana · Valentino Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall Gigi wore the bag with powder blue Sally LaPointe separates. Image Source: Getty / Tal Rubin She jazzed up a casual Junk Food Nickelodeon sweatshirt, Frame jeans, and Stuart Weitzman boots with the bag. Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall Image Source: Getty / Tal Rubin Gigi also stepped out in Y/Project's convertible jeans (which she secured with the straps from her suede Aquazzura heels). The supermodel adorned her outfit with bohemian flair thanks to Jacquie Aiche jewels and the Stalvey bag in lizard. Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Stalvey Top Handle Mini Handbag in Lizard Stalvey Top Handle Mini Handbag in Lizard ($4,800) Stalvey Top Handle Mini Handbag in Lizard $4,800 from stalvey.com Buy Now Stalvey Top Handle Mini Handbag in White Alligator Stalvey Top Handle Mini Handbag in White Alligator ($11,500) Stalvey Top Handle Mini Handbag in White Alligator $11,500 from stalvey.com Buy Now Zara Printed Pearl Embellished Crossbody Bag Zara Printed Pearl Embellished Crossbody Bag ($40) Zara Printed Pearl Embellished Crossbody Bag $40 from zara.com Buy Now Proenza Schouler "Hava" small top handle leather bag Proenza Schouler "Hava" small top handle leather bag ($1,645) Proenza Schouler 'Hava' small top handle leather bag $1,645 from Lane Crawford Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Bags Furla Lucky Small Tote Tote Handbags Furla Lucky Small Tote Tote Handbags ($528) Furla Lucky Small Tote Tote Handbags $528$369.99 from Zappos Luxury Buy Now See more Furla Duffels & Totes Ted Baker Pop Handle Small Tote Bag Ted Baker Pop Handle Small Tote Bag ($298) Ted Baker Pop Handle Small Tote Bag $298 from Asos Buy Now See more Ted Baker Duffels & Totes Dolce & Gabbana small 'Sicily' tote Dolce & Gabbana small 'Sicily' tote ($2,775) Dolce & Gabbana small 'Sicily' tote $2,775 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Duffels & Totes Zara Mini Tote Bag With Metallic Handles Zara Mini Tote Bag With Metallic Handles ($30) Zara Mini Tote Bag With Metallic Handles $30 from zara.com Buy Now Valentino Small Lock Python Top-Handle Shoulder Bag Valentino Small Lock Python Top-Handle Shoulder Bag ($3,575) Valentino Small Lock Python Top-Handle Shoulder Bag $3,575 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Valentino Satchels StalveyHandbagsGigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookModelsCelebrity StyleBagsAccessoriesShopping