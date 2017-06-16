Gigi Hadid Has Been Carrying This Adorable Summer Bag All Week

Gigi Hadid might just have an infatuation with miniature bags. And like most other fashion girls, we don't blame her. It seems like all of our favorite designer silhouettes have been shrunken down and made compact for easy, breezy Summer days ahead. After being the first star to debut Burberry's new DK88 bag in its smaller size, Gigi picked up this Stalvey top handle mini in two shades: natural lizard and white alligator.

Gigi spent a full week in New York stepping out in casual looks that were finished with the Stalvey designs. Each time, they added structure and a touch of luxury to her outfit. Being that they're so tiny, these pouches are also pretty darn cute and appealing. Imagine giving up your wallet just to pack your keys and credit card away in a satchel like this, feeling light as you walk down the street. Scroll for a look at how Gigi wears her Stalvey purses, then shop them for yourself along with plenty of similar options.