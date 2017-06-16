 Skip Nav
Gigi Hadid Has Been Carrying This Adorable Summer Bag All Week

Gigi Hadid Stalvey Bag

Gigi Hadid Has Been Carrying This Adorable Summer Bag All Week

Gigi Hadid might just have an infatuation with miniature bags. And like most other fashion girls, we don't blame her. It seems like all of our favorite designer silhouettes have been shrunken down and made compact for easy, breezy Summer days ahead. After being the first star to debut Burberry's new DK88 bag in its smaller size, Gigi picked up this Stalvey top handle mini in two shades: natural lizard and white alligator.

Gigi spent a full week in New York stepping out in casual looks that were finished with the Stalvey designs. Each time, they added structure and a touch of luxury to her outfit. Being that they're so tiny, these pouches are also pretty darn cute and appealing. Imagine giving up your wallet just to pack your keys and credit card away in a satchel like this, feeling light as you walk down the street. Scroll for a look at how Gigi wears her Stalvey purses, then shop them for yourself along with plenty of similar options.

Image Source: Getty
Gigi wore the bag with powder blue Sally LaPointe separates.
She jazzed up a casual Junk Food Nickelodeon sweatshirt, Frame jeans, and Stuart Weitzman boots with the bag.
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
Gigi also stepped out in Y/Project's convertible jeans (which she secured with the straps from her suede Aquazzura heels). The supermodel adorned her outfit with bohemian flair thanks to Jacquie Aiche jewels and the Stalvey bag in lizard.
Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau
Stalvey Top Handle Mini Handbag in Lizard ($4,800)

$4,800
from stalvey.com
Buy Now
Stalvey Top Handle Mini Handbag in White Alligator ($11,500)

$11,500
from stalvey.com
Buy Now
Zara Printed Pearl Embellished Crossbody Bag ($40)

$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
Proenza Schouler "Hava" small top handle leather bag ($1,645)

Proenza Schouler
'Hava' small top handle leather bag
$1,645
from Lane Crawford
Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Bags
Furla Lucky Small Tote Tote Handbags ($528)

Furla
Lucky Small Tote Tote Handbags
$528$369.99
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Furla Duffels & Totes
Ted Baker Pop Handle Small Tote Bag ($298)

Ted Baker
Pop Handle Small Tote Bag
$298
from Asos
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Duffels & Totes
Dolce & Gabbana small 'Sicily' tote ($2,775)

Dolce & Gabbana
small 'Sicily' tote
$2,775
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Duffels & Totes
Zara Mini Tote Bag With Metallic Handles ($30)

Zara Mini Tote Bag With Metallic Handles
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
Valentino Small Lock Python Top-Handle Shoulder Bag ($3,575)

Valentino
Small Lock Python Top-Handle Shoulder Bag
$3,575
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Valentino Satchels
