You Don't Have to Crane Your Neck to See the Fun Print on Gigi Hadid's Pants
Celebrity Designers
84 Styling Hacks We Learned From Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Spring Fashion
Your Festival Season Starts and Ends With These Essentials
Millennial Pink
Channel Your Inner Elle Woods in These 19 Millennial Pink Dresses
You Don't Have to Crane Your Neck to See the Fun Print on Gigi Hadid's Pants

After playing tricks on our eyes in convertible jeans, Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York in what seemed like a completely standard ensemble — until the camera's flash hit. It looks like the supermodel decided to go braless in a simple crop top that showed off her washboard abs. She styled the tee with a pair of striped pants, stark white boots, and a pair of orange octagonal sunglasses.

But we weren't really focused on the fact that Gigi ditched a bra. When she walked, we caught sight of the hidden print on one leg of her pants: a giraffe. If you look closely, you'll see the animal figure wrapped around her knee — a cute and certainly quirky touch. Scroll on to check out her full look, and shop similar versions of Gigi's stripes ahead.

Gigi Hadid Channels the Olsen Twins at the 2017 CFDAs

Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookPantsModelsCelebrity StyleShopping
