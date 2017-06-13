Gigi Hadid Striped Giraffe Pants
You Don't Have to Crane Your Neck to See the Fun Print on Gigi Hadid's Pants
After playing tricks on our eyes in convertible jeans, Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York in what seemed like a completely standard ensemble — until the camera's flash hit. It looks like the supermodel decided to go braless in a simple crop top that showed off her washboard abs. She styled the tee with a pair of striped pants, stark white boots, and a pair of orange octagonal sunglasses.
But we weren't really focused on the fact that Gigi ditched a bra. When she walked, we caught sight of the hidden print on one leg of her pants: a giraffe. If you look closely, you'll see the animal figure wrapped around her knee — a cute and certainly quirky touch. Scroll on to check out her full look, and shop similar versions of Gigi's stripes ahead.