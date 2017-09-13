Put on Sunglasses Before You Stare Directly at Gigi Hadid's Intense Glittery Shoes

Gigi Hadid's model-off-duty looks have been surprisingly casual. The star kicked off Fashion Week in a white jumpsuit, then wore a silky pajama-like set, followed by a Prada shirt and leather pants. We understand the model's desire for a comfier wardrobe when she's not on the runway, and her latest look spoke to that. Gigi wore a magenta turtleneck sweater from 3.1 Phillip Lim and Marc Jacobs jeans embellished with tassel and fringe details on the pockets and hem. The outfit was colorful and playful, and even further convincing were her shoes.

Her Christian Louboutin glitter mules had a magenta fur trim that matched Gigi's sweater, and with each step she took, the shoes sparkled in the sunlight — essentially giving Gigi's outfit all the glow it needed. The look might only be composed of three pieces, but that was all she needed to win the street style game. Read on to check out her mules, then shop similar pairs.