Gigi Hadid’s Trousers Are Of the Moment, but Her Shoes Will Always Be a Classic

Gigi Hadid's setting the style bar high for Fashion Month. She first rocked a sequined-sleeved, formfitting dress on the Tom Ford runway, then followed up with feminine ensembles at Jason Wu and a sheer outfit at Jeremy Scott. There's no nailing down Gigi's go-to look this fashion season, because she's a chameleon ready to try something new. Her runway outfits, however, are wildly different than her model off-duty looks.

When she's not strutting down the catwalk, Gigi opts for simpler and comfier clothes — a must when she's running from show to show. She'll alternate between trousers, jumpsuits, and jeans. If the outfits ahead are any indication of how she'll dress for London, Milan, and Paris you'd best believe Gigi's going to dominate both the streets and runway.