Gigi Hadid’s Trousers Are Of the Moment, but Her Shoes Will Always Be a Classic

Gigi Hadid's setting the style bar high for Fashion Month. She first rocked a sequined-sleeved, formfitting dress on the Tom Ford runway, then followed up with feminine ensembles at Jason Wu and a sheer outfit at Jeremy Scott. There's no nailing down Gigi's go-to look this fashion season, because she's a chameleon ready to try something new. Her runway outfits, however, are wildly different than her model off-duty looks.

When she's not strutting down the catwalk, Gigi opts for simpler and comfier clothes — a must when she's running from show to show. She'll alternate between trousers, jumpsuits, and jeans. If the outfits ahead are any indication of how she'll dress for London, Milan, and Paris you'd best believe Gigi's going to dominate both the streets and runway.

Gigi Hadid Dressed Up Her Trousers With Heels
She Walked the Marc Jacobs Show in a Turban and Blazer Set
Gigi Kept Her Off-Duty Outfit Bright With a Magenta Sweater
She Opened the Anna Sui Show in This Bohemian Dress
And Closed It With a Sequined, Feather Ensemble
Gigi Opened Prabal Gurung in a Blazer and Shorts Set
Her Second Look Was This Fiery Red Dress
Gigi's Off-Duty Look Was Slightly More Casual
She at Harper's Bazaar's Icons Party
Gigi Walked the Jeremy Scott Runway in a Sheer Outfit
She Played It Cool With a Snapback
She Went Feminine Casual at Jason Wu
And Rocked the Pink and Red Combo
Gigi Looked Pretty in Pink as She Walked Down the Street
Gigi Kicked Off Fashion Week in Pink on the Tom Ford Runway
Earlier in the Day, She Wore a White Tamuna Ingorokva Jumpsuit
Start Slideshow
