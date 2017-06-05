Gigi Hadid Channels the Olsen Twins at the 2017 CFDAs

Gigi Hadid was one of many celebrities to make a splash at the 2017 CFDA Awards. The supermodel attended the CFDA carpet with Stuart Weitzman's Creative Director Giovanni Morelli in all-white ensemble that made us do a double take.

If you're thinking Gigi's minimalist look reminds you of the Olsen twins, you wouldn't be that far off since her floor-length silk gown and matching long coat was actually designed by the duo for their label, The Row. Gigi finished her look off with a sparkly choker necklace and a pair of custom Stuart Weitzman Swarovski crystal slides. Have a look at her full ensemble ahead.