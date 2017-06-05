 Skip Nav
Gigi Hadid Channels the Olsen Twins at the 2017 CFDAs
Gigi Hadid Channels the Olsen Twins at the 2017 CFDAs

Gigi Hadid was one of many celebrities to make a splash at the 2017 CFDA Awards. The supermodel attended the CFDA carpet with Stuart Weitzman's Creative Director Giovanni Morelli in all-white ensemble that made us do a double take.

If you're thinking Gigi's minimalist look reminds you of the Olsen twins, you wouldn't be that far off since her floor-length silk gown and matching long coat was actually designed by the duo for their label, The Row. Gigi finished her look off with a sparkly choker necklace and a pair of custom Stuart Weitzman Swarovski crystal slides. Have a look at her full ensemble ahead.

Gigi HadidCfda AwardsCFDAThe RowRed CarpetModelsCelebrity StyleStuart Weitzman
