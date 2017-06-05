 Skip Nav
Every Outfit Made a Serious Splash at This Year's CFDA Awards

The CFDA Awards celebrate excellence in design, spotlighting up-and-coming talent most often. This is a forecast as to which labels will be big and red carpet worthy in the upcoming year. So of course, admiring what celebrities and supermodels wear to the event is of utmost importance. In a way, they're partnering with the fashion houses they believe in and feel good wearing.

You can't possibly ignore Diane Kruger in her electric-blue Monse column dress, splashed with sequins. And model Imaan Hammam's bold choice of Adam Selman denim proves he's capable of upping the fancy factor with typically casual pieces. Scroll for a look at all the notable looks of the evening.

