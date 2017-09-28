 Skip Nav
Gigi Hadid Is Wearing Shoes You'd Die For as a Kid, But Wear Proudly as an Adult

We can't be positive, but it seems as though Gigi Hadid has an outfit rule for Fashion Week: every look starts with the shoes. You see, from Christian Louboutin glitter heels to Sanayi 313 loafers with gold tassels, Gigi's footwear has been a standout from New York to Paris. Working with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Gigi clearly prepared a lineup of traffic-stopping mules, then coordinated the rest of her separates appropriately. Whether it's her outwear or an accessory, she
matches at least one other piece in her ensemble to her shoes.

This time, Gigi allowed the yellow lenses of her sunglasses to play up her Alberta Ferretti bird-embroidered slip-ons. The furry-lined blue and yellow flats took us straight back to our dress-up days, when we would've begged for a pair of these. While the exact version isn't available, there's a purple and pink iteration that might strike your fancy, along with plenty more luxe-looking designs embellished with wings. Read on to zoom in on Gigi's mystical mules, styled with white denim and a playful bag, then shop for your own.

Alberta Ferretti
Women's Bird-Embroidered Velvet Mules
$1,290
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Alberta Ferretti Flats
Alberta Ferretti Owl Pink Mia Mule
$1,290
from albertaferretti.com
Buy Now
Joie
Jean Embroidered Mules
$228
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Joie Flats
Gucci
Women’s Tian Princetown slipper
$750
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Flats
Sam Edelman
Peters Women's Shoes
$150 $104.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Mules & Clogs
New Look
Bird Embroidered Suedette Shoe
$32 $22
from Asos
Buy Now See more New Look Shoes
Alberta Ferretti Bird-Embroidered Velvet Mules
Alberta Ferretti Owl Pink Mia Mule
Joie Jean Embroidered Mules
Gucci Tian Princetown Slipper
Sam Edelman Peters Shoes
New Look Bird Embroidered Suedette Shoe
Gigi Hadid
Alberta Ferretti
Women's Bird-Embroidered Velvet Mules
from Barneys New York
$1,290
Alberta Ferretti Owl Pink Mia Mule
from albertaferretti.com
$1,290
Joie
Jean Embroidered Mules
from shopbop.com
$228
Gucci
Women’s Tian Princetown slipper
from Gucci
$750
Sam Edelman
Peters Women's Shoes
from Zappos
$150$104.99
New Look
Bird Embroidered Suedette Shoe
from Asos
$32$22
Alberta Ferretti
10mm Embroidered & Beaded Velvet Mules
from LUISAVIAROMA
$970
Alberta Ferretti
Women's Floral-Embroidered Velvet Mules
from Barneys New York
$1,290
Alberta Ferretti
Women's Lace Mules
from Barneys New York
$550
Alberta Ferretti
Women's Embellished Velvet Mules
from Barneys New York
$1,070
Alberta Ferretti
Women's Bird-Embroidered Velvet Mules
from Barneys New York
$1,290
Joie
Bandele Satin Ballet Flats
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$188$75.20
Joie
Adiel Mules
from shopbop.com
$188$103.40
Joie
Adiel Glitter Mules
from shopbop.com
$188$103.40
Joie
Haddie Crackle Metallic Flats
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$198
Joie
Haddie Calf Hair Flats
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$228
Sam Edelman
Women's Yumi Bow Mule
from Nordstrom
$119.95$83.96
Sam Edelman
Stanley Slub Satin Mules - Cobalt blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$110$33
Sam Edelman
Stanley Suede Mules - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$100$50
Sam Edelman
Yumi Bow Mules
from shopbop.com
$120$84
Sam Edelman
Women's Pemberly Embellished Mule
from Nordstrom
$139.95
