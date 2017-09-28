Gigi Hadid Is Wearing Shoes You'd Die For as a Kid, But Wear Proudly as an Adult

We can't be positive, but it seems as though Gigi Hadid has an outfit rule for Fashion Week: every look starts with the shoes. You see, from Christian Louboutin glitter heels to Sanayi 313 loafers with gold tassels, Gigi's footwear has been a standout from New York to Paris. Working with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Gigi clearly prepared a lineup of traffic-stopping mules, then coordinated the rest of her separates appropriately. Whether it's her outwear or an accessory, she

matches at least one other piece in her ensemble to her shoes.

This time, Gigi allowed the yellow lenses of her sunglasses to play up her Alberta Ferretti bird-embroidered slip-ons. The furry-lined blue and yellow flats took us straight back to our dress-up days, when we would've begged for a pair of these. While the exact version isn't available, there's a purple and pink iteration that might strike your fancy, along with plenty more luxe-looking designs embellished with wings. Read on to zoom in on Gigi's mystical mules, styled with white denim and a playful bag, then shop for your own.