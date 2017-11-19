 Skip Nav
You'll Want to Get Your Hands on a Pair of Gigi Hadid x Stuart Weitzman Mules ASAP
Gigi Hadid and Stuart Weitzman teamed up again for a second shoe collaboration and this time released a line of mules. Gigi first worked with the brand last year to create these combat boots and has now designed three different version of the new flats, all featuring the evil eye symbol. Dubbed "eyelove" ($498) and "eyelovemore" ($598), the furry shoes come in navy, suede brown, and gray, complete with a Gigi hearts Stuart Weitzman insignia on the inner soles.

Just like the previous collab, the footwear is functional with practical colors that match everything in your wardrobe. There's a heartwarming meaning behind the designs on the mules, too. They're in celebration of the brand's partnership with Pencils of Promise, which aims to build schools in countries such as Ghana and Guatemala. We're not sure about everyone else, but we're ready to buy a pair ASAP. Read on to watch Gigi rock the shoes in a video and IRL, then see all the mule colors ahead.

