Gucci Bared It's Heart and Soul For the 2018 Cruise Collection

While some designers have been jetting halfway across the world to showcase their cruise collections, Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele decided to go back to the brand's roots for his 2018 cruise collection. The collection called "Antiantamony" took place on May 29 at famous Palazzo Pitti in Florence and was created to show the "heart and soul of Gucci's origins".

He teamed up with Uffizi Gallery and the city of Florence for a cultural project called "Primavera di Boboli". In addition to the runway show, Gucci is also donating two million euros over the next three years to restore the Boboli Gardens.

Guests received a personalized Gucci hat with their name embroidered on the side as well as time and location stamps of the three previous cruise collections Alessandro has designed. Invitees arrived at the historic venue which featured hundreds of Renaissance paintings to see what the designer had up his sleeve. From Renaissance-inspired gowns to ornate headbands, Alessandro delivered yet another covetable collection. Scroll on to see the best moments from Gucci's cruise collection.