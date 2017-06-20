6/20/17 6/20/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow Black Triangle Bikini Gwyneth Paltrow's Bikini Is the Only Thing Your Swim Drawer Could Be Missing June 20, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If there's one thing we love about Gwyneth Paltrow's style in general, it's that she's turned out her own brand of classic. Even when she shows up in an eye-catching, sparkly dress, it's still slinky and a touch sophisticated, too — something Gwyneth would totally wear. We have to admire that she also sticks to these rules while on vacation. The actress and businesswoman wore a simple black triangle bikini in St.-Tropez, its gold finishes confirming it's a piece from one of Goop's earlier collaborations with swim label Melissa Odabash. While the exact two-piece is no longer available, Gwyneth's signature look is. Yes, ladies, let this be Gwyneth's reminder: if you're missing a design like this one in your swim drawer, there's no basic more essential for your next getaway. RelatedIt Took Gwyneth Paltrow Less Than 1 Second to Name Her Favorite Designer Bag Shop Brands Stella McCartney · H&M · Calvin Klein · Zimmermann Image Source: Backgrid Image Source: Backgrid Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Bikini Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Bikini ($325) Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Bikini $325 from shop.goop.com Buy Now H&M Push-up Bikini Top H&M Push-up Bikini Top ($18) H&M Push-up Bikini Top $17.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear H&M Bikini Bottoms H&M Bikini Bottoms ($13) H&M Bikini Bottoms $12.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear Calvin Klein NYC triangle bikini top Calvin Klein NYC triangle bikini top ($34) Calvin Klein NYC triangle bikini top $34 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Two-Piece Swimwear Calvin Klein Intense Power bikini bottoms Calvin Klein Intense Power bikini bottoms ($32) Calvin Klein Intense Power bikini bottoms $31.50 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Two-Piece Swimwear Zimmermann Alchemy triangle bikini Zimmermann Alchemy triangle bikini ($245) Zimmermann Alchemy triangle bikini $245$134.75 from The Outnet Buy Now See more Zimmermann Two-Piece Swimwear Amir Slama triangle bikini set Amir Slama triangle bikini set ($244) Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear Amir Slama triangle bikini set $243.70 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear Missoni Mare Triangle Bikini with Metallic Thread Missoni Mare Triangle Bikini with Metallic Thread ($529) STYLEBOP.com Two-Piece Swimwear Missoni Mare Triangle Bikini with Metallic Thread $529$317 from STYLEBOP.com Buy Now See more STYLEBOP.com Two-Piece Swimwear Lygia & Nanny triangle bikini set Lygia & Nanny triangle bikini set ($184) Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear Lygia & Nanny triangle bikini set $184.44$92.22 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear SwimsuitsSummer FashionCelebrity BikiniMelissa OdabashGoopBikinisSwimwearGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleShoppingGwyneth Paltrow