Gwyneth Paltrow's Bikini Is the Only Thing Your Swim Drawer Could Be Missing

If there's one thing we love about Gwyneth Paltrow's style in general, it's that she's turned out her own brand of classic. Even when she shows up in an eye-catching, sparkly dress, it's still slinky and a touch sophisticated, too — something Gwyneth would totally wear. We have to admire that she also sticks to these rules while on vacation.

The actress and businesswoman wore a simple black triangle bikini in St.-Tropez, its gold finishes confirming it's a piece from one of Goop's earlier collaborations with swim label Melissa Odabash. While the exact two-piece is no longer available, Gwyneth's signature look is. Yes, ladies, let this be Gwyneth's reminder: if you're missing a design like this one in your swim drawer, there's no basic more essential for your next getaway.