 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Gwyneth Paltrow's Bikini Is the Only Thing Your Swim Drawer Could Be Missing

Gwyneth Paltrow Black Triangle Bikini

Gwyneth Paltrow's Bikini Is the Only Thing Your Swim Drawer Could Be Missing

If there's one thing we love about Gwyneth Paltrow's style in general, it's that she's turned out her own brand of classic. Even when she shows up in an eye-catching, sparkly dress, it's still slinky and a touch sophisticated, too — something Gwyneth would totally wear. We have to admire that she also sticks to these rules while on vacation.

The actress and businesswoman wore a simple black triangle bikini in St.-Tropez, its gold finishes confirming it's a piece from one of Goop's earlier collaborations with swim label Melissa Odabash. While the exact two-piece is no longer available, Gwyneth's signature look is. Yes, ladies, let this be Gwyneth's reminder: if you're missing a design like this one in your swim drawer, there's no basic more essential for your next getaway.

Related
It Took Gwyneth Paltrow Less Than 1 Second to Name Her Favorite Designer Bag

Shop Brands
Stella McCartney · H&M · Calvin Klein · Zimmermann
Image Source: Backgrid
Gwyneth Paltrow's Bikini Is the Only Thing Your Swim Drawer Could Be Missing
Image Source: Backgrid
Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Bikini
Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Bikini

Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Bikini ($325)

Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Bikini
$325
from shop.goop.com
Buy Now
H&M Push-up Bikini Top
H&M Push-up Bikini Top

H&M Push-up Bikini Top ($18)

H&M
Push-up Bikini Top
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear
H&M Bikini Bottoms
H&M Bikini Bottoms

H&M Bikini Bottoms ($13)

H&M
Bikini Bottoms
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear
Calvin Klein NYC triangle bikini top
Calvin Klein NYC triangle bikini top

Calvin Klein NYC triangle bikini top ($34)

Calvin Klein
NYC triangle bikini top
$34
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Two-Piece Swimwear
Calvin Klein Intense Power bikini bottoms
Calvin Klein Intense Power bikini bottoms

Calvin Klein Intense Power bikini bottoms ($32)

Calvin Klein
Intense Power bikini bottoms
$31.50
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Two-Piece Swimwear
Zimmermann Alchemy triangle bikini
Zimmermann Alchemy triangle bikini

Zimmermann Alchemy triangle bikini ($245)

Zimmermann
Alchemy triangle bikini
$245$134.75
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Zimmermann Two-Piece Swimwear
Amir Slama triangle bikini set
Amir Slama triangle bikini set

Amir Slama triangle bikini set ($244)

Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
Amir Slama triangle bikini set
$243.70
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
Missoni Mare Triangle Bikini with Metallic Thread
Missoni Mare Triangle Bikini with Metallic Thread

Missoni Mare Triangle Bikini with Metallic Thread ($529)

STYLEBOP.com Two-Piece Swimwear
Missoni Mare Triangle Bikini with Metallic Thread
$529$317
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more STYLEBOP.com Two-Piece Swimwear
Lygia & Nanny triangle bikini set
Lygia & Nanny triangle bikini set

Lygia & Nanny triangle bikini set ($184)

Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
Lygia & Nanny triangle bikini set
$184.44$92.22
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
SwimsuitsSummer FashionCelebrity BikiniMelissa OdabashGoopBikinisSwimwearGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleShoppingGwyneth Paltrow
Shop Story
Read Story
Stella McCartney
Timeless Basics Triangle Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$115
Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Bikini
from shop.goop.com
$325
H&M
Push-up Bikini Top
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
from H&M
$12.99
Calvin Klein
NYC triangle bikini top
from Selfridges
$34
Calvin Klein
Intense Power bikini bottoms
from Selfridges
$31.50
Zimmermann
Alchemy triangle bikini
from The Outnet
$245$134.75
Farfetch
Amir Slama triangle bikini set
from Farfetch
$243.70
STYLEBOP.com
Missoni Mare Triangle Bikini with Metallic Thread
from STYLEBOP.com
$529$317
Farfetch
Lygia & Nanny triangle bikini set
from Farfetch
$184.44$92.22
Shop More
Calvin Klein Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Calvin Klein
Logo Trim Lycra Triangle Bikini Top
from LUISAVIAROMA
$48
Calvin Klein
Intense Power bikini bottoms
from Selfridges
$40
Calvin Klein
High Cut Lycra Bikini Bottoms
from LUISAVIAROMA
$48
Calvin Klein
Active Logo Triangle Bikini Top
from Macy's
$68$53.99
Calvin Klein
Logo Trim Lycra Hipster Bikini Bottoms
from LUISAVIAROMA
$42
Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney
Embroidered Bikini - Storm blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$370
Stella McCartney
Stripe Rash Guard
from shopbop.com
$295
Stella McCartney
Mix and Match Marbles Scooped Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$140$84
Stella McCartney
Printed Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$155$93
Stella McCartney
Lacing Embroidered Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$130$78
H&M Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
H&M
Bikini Bottoms with Lacing
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Crushed-velvet Bikini Top
from H&M
$19.99
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
from H&M
$12.99$7.99
H&M
Crushed-velvet Bikini Bottoms
from H&M
$14.99
H&M
Bikini Top
from H&M
$17.99
Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fairaporter
fairaporter
hellofashionblog
fairaporter
H&M Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thedailyglance
eleanagrasso
poshtoganache
carly_heasley
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds